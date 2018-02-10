Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 10 February 2018

Allianz League LIVE: Dublin and Donegal go head to head at Croke Park

tony McClenaghan of Donegal in action against Brian Howard of Dublin
A general view of television monitors and equipment in the media area before the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 3 match between Dublin and Donegal at Croke Park

Jim Gavin's All Ireland champions are aiming to make it three from three in the Allianz League when they face Donegal in Croke Park. Throw in is at 7pm.

 

Online Editors

