Allianz League finals should be scrapped but no one in the GAA has the appetite to kill them off

Conor McKeon

Kerry players celebrate with the cup after the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final victory over Mayo in 2022. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry players celebrate with the cup after the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final victory over Mayo in 2022. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

League finals: a very GAA phenomenon? It feels as though they are more prevalent in Gaelic games than other comparable team sports or sporting organisations.

If you’ve been reared on GAA custom, league finals feel de rigueur. To the outsider, the concept defies the premise of a league.

