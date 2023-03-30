League finals: a very GAA phenomenon? It feels as though they are more prevalent in Gaelic games than other comparable team sports or sporting organisations.

If you’ve been reared on GAA custom, league finals feel de rigueur. To the outsider, the concept defies the premise of a league.

Sure, the play-off dynamic is central to American sporting culture, but rarely do you come across a competition that gives the same status to the teams that end up first and second.

You finish top of the table in most other leagues and in most other sports – you’re the champions of that competition.

Not in the GAA.

It’s tradition. Finals are our feast days. Pageantry is our tipple of choice. If there’s a cup being handed over, well, better make sure there’s a marching band, a parade, and a speech from the president or chairman first.

None of this title-wrapped-up-with-two-games-to-spare lark.

So finals are enshrined. Sure, what harm?

Until now, hardly any at all. Historically, football league final weekend has been a breezy, enjoyable sort of event. A two-day festival of angst-free football.

Competitive games between well-matched and in-form teams in the GAA’s pride and joy on Jones’ Road.

Promotion/relegation issues have already been settled. Everyone involved gets a trip to Croke Park to wet their whistle for summer.

You win the cup, great. You don’t – well, nobody’s going to remember anyway.

But that, like many other things, has changed with the split season. This year, the ratio of championship games to weeks will be higher than ever. From next weekend, those games will come faster and ever more furious.

For spectators, there will be little chance to breathe. For managers, there is barely any time to prepare. For players, even less to recover.

Within this thicket of activity, the GAA have decided – at Central Council level last September – to persevere with finals as a mechanism for determining the four divisional champions of the Allianz Leagues.

This, at a time when there are holes being poked weekly in the validity of the provincial competitions. On Monday, Armagh selector Ciarán McKeever drove his fist through it altogether.

In all likelihood, McKeever only expressed a view that many on the inside of the game might have thought, but no one has been inclined to articulate until now.

With Armagh qualified for this year’s All-Ireland series via league placing, they have little incentive to hack their way through Ulster by way of warm-up.

That he said it at the launch of the Ulster SFC, the remaining bastion of true provincial competition, seemed almost anarchic. But the line of logic is clear.

Why blow a tyre on the warm-up lap, when you’ve already guaranteed your place on the grid?

Compared to the grand old provincial championships, league finals seem frivolous. Certainly, they feel more disposable.

But this is the thing about the GAA: when it comes to structural change, it is always easier to add stuff than to take away.

Better to build in a new group phase into the All-Ireland series or invent the Tailteann Cup and have to knock them down later than get rid of something as elemental as the provincial championships, and see their place in the calendar devoured for good.

If there isn’t enough of a groundswell to get rid of league finals, what chance is there of provinces getting the chop?

On Sunday, we see one of the issues this sort of preservationist mentality throws up.

Mayo, whose near-pristine spring had them in a Division 1 decider with a game to spare, must play the team most likely and probably, most inclined to inflict damage to their currently sparkling confidence, Galway, in Croke Park, just a week shy of their Connacht SFC opener against Roscommon.

If they go full metal jacket, they run the risk of injury or fatigue. If they hold back, they are vulnerable to the sort of afternoon Kerry and David Clifford inflicted upon them last March.

They can be damned either way.

As Mickey Graham, who manages the Cavan team in Saturday’s Division 3 final pointed out, “if Mayo win it they can’t celebrate it, because they are out the following week.

“It would be nice to go to Croke Park, win a bit of silverware, have a bit of a celebration with the players, let off a bit of steam but they don’t even get that opportunity. There is no one saying, we have achieved something, let the hair down.”

For that to happen, something has to give and in the grand order of things, killing the league finals seems the easiest and most logical sacrifice to make.

But the GAA is full of sacred cows. And there isn’t an abattoir in sight.