Allianz League Division 4 round-up: Leitrim, Sligo, Tipp and Wexford all claim victories

Leitrim 2-14 Carlow 1-10

LEITRIM centre-forward Keith Beirne stole the limelight with handsome tally of 1-9 as Andy Moran’s side kept their promotion hopes alive with a seven point victory over a disappointing Carlow side at Netwatch Cullen Park yesterday.

The Mohill clubman hit 1-2 from open play, supplemented by five white flags from frees and two magnificent strikes from line balls as Leitrim recorded their league victory.

Carlow led for much of the opening half which came to life with two goals in the space of a minute. First it was Beirne who swivelled to volley to the Carlow net from close range on nine minutes. In the next attack Carlow centre forward Jamie Clarke was fouled in the large square and Clarke himself stepped up to find the Leitrim net.

Carlow went on to lead 1-8 to 1-5 but on the half hour Leitrim full forward Ryan O’Rourke cut in along the left of goal and made space to fire home, before a Darragh Foley free gave Carlow a 1-9 to 2-5 interval lead.

Leitrim had much the better of the second half, scoring 0-9 to Carlow’s singe point from a Foley free. The Leitrim midfield of Pearse Dolan and Donal Wrynn was in control and with a good supply of ball they kept picking off their points, with Berine and O’Rourke, who scored 1-3 from play, their chief marksmen.

Carlow’s game fell apart in the second half as they coughed up ball regularly. They also had three great chances of goals in the game’s later stages but there was no scoring dividend as Darren Maxwell earned his corn in the Leitrim goal.

Scorers:

Leitrim: K Beirne 1-9 (0-5f, 0-2 s/l); R O’Rourke 1-3; D Wrynn, J Heslin 0-1 each.

Carlow: J Clarke 1-2 (1-0pen, 0-1 s/l); D Foley 0-4 (4f); C Hulton 0-2 (1f); D O’Brien, C Doyle 0-1 each.

TEAMS –





LEITRIM –

D Maxwell 8; M Diffley 7, D Casey 7, C Reynolds 7; C Farrell 6, D Breun 7, J Rooney 7; P Dolan 8, D Wrynn 8; D Rooney 5, K Beirne 9, M Plunkett 5; T Prior 6, R O’Rourke 8, D Flynn 6. Subs: J Heslin 6 for Farrell (54); P Keaney for Plunkett (57); Ciaran O’Rourke for Rooney (59); Conor Cullen for Prior (67); Ciarán Cullen for Breun (67).

CARLOW – C Cunningham 6; M Bambrick 5, S Buggy 6, D Curran 5; J Morrissey 5, D O’Brien 7, C Doyle 6; M Ware 5, S Bambrick 6; E Ruth 5, J Clarke 8, J Moore 5; C Crowley 7, D Foley 6, C Hulton 7. Subs: N Hickey 5 for Ware (46); R Dunphy 7 for Buggy (51).

Ref – J Ryan (Cork).

****

Sligo 3-19 London 0-10

SLIGO got their promotion hopes back on track with a comprehensive defeat of London in Markievicz Park.

Two goals from Niall Murphy and a third from Brian Egan helped the Yeats men cruise to victory, with five points apiece from Murphy and Carrabine helping to vastly improve their score difference too.

Their first two goals arrived in the opening 10 minutes, with Murphy striking first before Egan buried the second to give the home side a seven-point advantage against the wind.

They never relinquished this lead and increased it to eight, 2-8 to 0-5, by the interval.

London managed another five points in the second half, but they never got close to the hosts, despite the sending-off of midfielder Conor Griffin for a second bookable offence.

Conal Gallagher also saw red for the Exiles midway through the period, and Tony McEntee’s side finished with a flourish, as Murphy bagged his second goal late on.

Scorers:

Sligo: N Murphy (1f) 2-5; S Carrabine (3f) 0-5; B Egan 1-2; A Reilly 0-3; D Cummins 0-2; M Gordon and L Towey 0-1 each.

London: L Gavaghan (1f) 0-3; C Gallagher 0-2; M Moynihan, F McMahon, J Gallagher, C Farley (1f) and N Maher (’45) 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

SLIGO – A Devaney 7; M Walsh 7, E Lyons 8, P McNamara 7; N Mullen 6, D Cummins 8, P Kilcoyne 7; S Carrabine 9, C Griffin 6; K Cawley 6, P O’Connor 7, M Gordon 7; A Reilly 8, N Murphy 9, B Egan 8. Subs: L Towey 7 for Mullen (32), D Conlon 7 for Egan, C Marren 6 for O’Connor, R Connolly 7 for Reilly.

LONDON – N Maher 6; C O’Neill 6, M Moynihan 7, N McElwaine 7; R Sloan 6, E Walsh 6, E Flanagan 6; E Wynne 6, L Gavaghan 7; C Gallagher 6, F McMahon 6, M Walsh 6; C Farley 6, S Dornan 6, T Lenihan 5. Subs: J Hynes 7 for Lenihan (39), L Gallagher 6 for O’Neill (44), J Gallagher 7 for Farley (46), H Walsh 6 for McMahon (52), C Healy 6 for Wynne (60).

REF – T Murphy

****

Tipperary 1-11 Cavan 1-7

TIPPERARY triumphed in gritty style at Kingspan Breffni Park to claim a four-point win over Cavan.

The visitors lost Bill Maher to a black card after nine minutes but managed to ease their way into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

Tipp hit the jackpot in the 22nd minute when Conor Sweeney swivelled on the spot to find the roof of the net after an incisive five-man move.

When Cavan’s Caoimhín O’Reilly eluded two tackles to find the net, Tipp’s lead was reduced to two points at half-time. Cavan’s Patrick Lynch was unlucky to strike the post shortly after the restart before the hosts conjured up another goal chance in the 48th minute, but Gearóid McKiernan failed to beat Tipp goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly.

O’Reilly was again Tipp’s savour in the 53rd minute when he denied James Smith a much-needed Cavan goal which saw Tipp safely home.

Scorers:

Tipperary: C Sweeney 1-4 (4f); J Kennedy (1f); S O’Connor (1f); M Russell 0-2 each; T Doyle 0-1.

Cavan: C O’Reilly 1-1; P Lynch (2f), G McKiernan (2f) 0-2 each; G Smith, J McLoughlin 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CAVAN – R Galligan 8; E Finnegan 6, P Faulkner 6, K Brady 6; J McLoughlin 7, C Moynagh 6, O Kiernan 7; J Smith 7, M Argue 6; G Smith 7, G McKiernan 6, Cian Madden 6; Caoimhín O’Reilly 8, P Lynch 7, C Conroy 6. Subs: K Clarke 6 for M Argue (42); T E Donohoe 6 for C Conroy (42); L Fortune 6 for E Finnegan (55); Cormac O’Reilly 6 for C O’Reilly (60); S Smith 6 for K Brady (66).

TIPPERARY – M O’Reilly 8; S O’Connell 7, J Feehan, 7 J Harney 6; K Fahey 7, C O’Shaughnessy 7, R Kiely 7; C Kennedy 7, M Russell 7; B Maher 6, J Kennedy 7, T Doyle 7; M O’Shea 6, C Sweeney 8, S O’Connor 7. Subs: S Quirke 6 for M Russell (49); C Deeley 6 for S O’Connor (55); W Eviston 7 for J Harney (60); E McBride (6) for M O’Shea (65); J Lonergan 6 for J Kennedy (69).

REF – K Eannetta (Tyrone)

****

Wexford 0-15 Waterford 0-14

WEXFORD secured their second victory with a rather uninspired success – in a south-east derby that saw 52 frees awarded – at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford enjoyed the ideal start, racing into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead inside the opening 13 minutes with Mark Rossiter pointing four frees, as Glen Malone, Kevin O’Grady and Dean O’Toole also found

Brooks’ late show gets Wexford over line the target. Daragh Corcoran managing a pointed free in between for the visitors.

With Rossiter, along with Corcoran and Jason Curry exchanging points it was Wexford who led 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval. After Kevin O’Grady had extended the lead with a fine point, Waterford – through Corcoran, Dermot Ryan and Curry – reduced the deficit, trailing 0-13 to 0-12 after 53 minutes.

Two minutes later a Curry point had the sides level. With Waterford unable to build on this Wexford hit the front again through a fine Robbie Brooks point and held on.

Scorers:

Wexford: M Rossiter 0-7 (7f); K O’Grady, R Brooks 0-2 each; G Malone, D Furlong, D O’Tooles, J Tubritt 0-1 each.

Waterford: D Corcoran 0-6 (6f); J Curry 0-4 (2f); D Ryan 0-2; C Murray, T O’Connell 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

WEXFORD – D Brooke 6; L O’Connor 6, E Porter 7, R Barron 6; G Malone 7, M O’Connor 7, D Furlong 7; N Hughes 6, L Coleman 7; A Tobin 6, D Shanley 7, D O’Toole 7; K O’Grady, R Brooks 7, M Rossiter 7. Subs: J Tubritt 6 for O’Toole (30), T Byrne 6 for Tobin (32), C Carty 6 for Shanley (51), C O’Regan 5 for Turitt (61), S Ryan for O’Grady (68).

WATERFORD – A Beresford 5; L Fennell 6, D O’Cathasaigh 7, J Elsted 6; D Ryan 7 C Murray 8, B Looby 7; J Curry 7, M Curry; S Curry 7, B Lynch 6, J Walsh 7; T O’Connell 6, D Corcoran 7, D Guiry 6. Subs: P Hunt 7 for Beresford (18), J Keane 7 for Elsted (45).

REF – J Hayes (Limerick)