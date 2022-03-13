Allianz League Division 3 round-up: Wins for Louth and Laois impact opposite ends of table

Louth 2-12 Fermanagh 0-14

Louth moved into the promotion spots in NFL Division Three with a deserving four-point victory over Fermanagh in Brewster Park.

First half goals were decisive for Mickey Harte’s side who made the perfect start when midfielder Tommy Durnin rifled to the net inside the opening 30 seconds.

And just when Fermanagh appeared to be getting a platform in the game Louth swooped for their second goal as the ball broke to Sam Mulroy from a throw up on the 21 yard line and he powered through before blasting to the roof of the net to make it 2-03 to 0-03 by the end of the first quarter.

Fermanagh did reply with points from Sean Quigley and Garvan Jones but at the break Louth led 2-5 to 0-7.

Fermanagh started the second half well and with Quigley and Jones again among the points they closed the gap back to two points.

But, Louth regained the upperhand in the final quarter and with Mulroy and substitutes Ciaran Byrne and Daire McConnon firing over they went on to secure a 2-12 to 0-14 win, leaving them second in the table behind Antrim on score difference.

Scorers:

Fermanagh: S Quigley 0-8 (4f, 1m, 1’45), G Jones 0-3 (2f), D McGurn 0-2, A Breen 0-1.

Louth: S Mulroy 1-6 (5f, 1’45), T Durnin 1-0, C Byrne 0-2, B Duffy 0-1, N Sharkey 0-1, L Jackson 0-1, D McConnon 0-1

TEAMS –

FERMANAGH – C Newman 6; G Cavanagh 6, J Cassidy 6, L Flanagan 6; A Breen 7, J McMahon 7, J McCann 6; R Jones 6, B Horan 6; C Corrigan 6, D McGurn 6, J Largo Elis 6; D Leonard 6, G Jones 7, S Quigley 8.

Subs: C Jones 6 for Breen (50), K Connor 6 for McCann (54), S McGullion 6 for Corrigan (68)

LOUTH – J Califf 7; D Corcoran 6, B Duffy 8, D McKenny 7; C Lennon 6, N Sharkey 8, L Gray 7; T Durnin 9, C Early 6; C McKeever 7, S Mulroy 8, C Downey 7; L Jackson 7, J Clutterbuck 6, R Burns 7.

Subs: D McConnon 7 for Early (6), C Byrne 7 for Gray (50), O McGuinness 6 for McKenny (65), S Healy 6 for Clutterbuck (7)

Ref – M McNally (Monaghan)

****

LAOIS improved their chances of avoiding the drop to Division 4 with this comprehensive 12-point win over hapless Wicklow at Aughrim.

In contrast Wicklow with a mere point from five starts are staring relegation in the face unless they can work a miracle in their last two matches.

The fact that Wicklow had to change managers in the past week showed in this poor display which was epitomised by the fact that they trailed 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time despite having the wind at their backs.

Laois surged ahead 0-6 to 0-1 after 23 minutes and half-back Dylan Kavanagh typified the superior class of Laois with his darting runs up the wing in both halves

Wicklow upped their tempo somewhat in the final ten minutes, with ’keeper Mark Jackson converting two 45s followed by stores from Alan Dillon and wing-back Eoin Murtagh to narrow the gap to 0-7 to 0-5 by half-time.

Alan Dillon got the Garden County men off to a good start in the second half with the opening point but in the 43rd minute Evan O’Carroll set Laois on the march once more, blasting to the net after Jackson has palmed out Shane Bolger’s free.

In all Laois had 10 marksmen in this win with corner-forward Gary Walsh leading the pack with 0-7, three from frees.

Scorers:

Laois: G Walsh 0-7 (3f); E O’Carroll 1-2; K Lillis, A Farrell, 0 O’Sullivan, S O’Flynn, R Munnelly, E Lowry, D Bolger (f), M Barry (f) 0-1 each.

Wicklow: A Dillon 0-3 (1f); M Jackson 0-2 (2 ‘45); M Murtagh, D Fitzgerald, E Darcy 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

LAOIS – D Bolger 7; D Bennett 7, T Collins 7, A Mohan 7; A Farrell 7, J O’Loughlin 7, D Kavanagh 9; K Lillis 7, S O’Flynn 7; B Byrne 7, E Lowry 7, P O’Sullivan 7; M Barry 7, E O’Carroll 8, G Walsh 9. Subs: C Murphy 6 for O’Sullivan (h-t), C McDonald 6 for Byrne (53), S Bolger 6 for Bennett (56), R Munnelly 6 for O’Carroll (56).

WICKLOW – M Jackson 7; P O’Keane 7, J Snell 7, N Devereux 7; F O’Shea 6, Z Cullen 6, E Murtagh 7; D Healy 5, P O’Toole 7; JP Hurley 6, E Darcy 6, D Fitzgerald 6; A Dillon 6, R Stokes 6, K Quinn 6. Subs: M Kenny 6 for Stokes (h-t), M Stone 6 For O’Shea (48), A Maher 6 for Devereux (54), O Cullen 6 for Fitzgerald (56), A Murphy 6 for Dillon (65).

Ref – C Reilly (Meath).