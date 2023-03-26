Allianz Football League standings: Who is promoted, who is relegated and who will contest finals?

Monaghan players, from left, Jason Irwin, Thomas McPhillips and Jason Irwin celebrate

Colm Keys

Monaghan, the great survivors of the Allianz Division 1, pulled off another rescue act this afternoon when their win over Mayo in Castlebar secured top flight status for a 10th successive year.