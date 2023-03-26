Allianz Football League standings: Who is promoted, who is relegated and who will contest finals?

Monaghan, the great survivors of the Allianz Division 1, pulled off another rescue act this afternoon when their win over Mayo in Castlebar secured top flight status for a 10th successive year.

It lifted Monaghan to six points and with Tyrone beating Armagh by two points in Omagh, Armagh remained on five points and dropped back down to Division 2 having been promoted in 2021.

Another heavy defeat (0-21 to 0-9) to Roscommon this time for Donegal, where Aidan O'Rourke and Paddy Bradley had stepped up as managers after Paddy Carr's midweek departure, confirmed their relegation.

Mayo and Galway will contest the Division 1 final which is likely to be fixed for Croke Park on Sunday afternoon next despite Mayo's request for a Saturday fixture to give them further distance from their Connacht quarter-final against Roscommon in two weeks time.

Further down Dublin, as expected, joined Derry in next week's Division 2 final, securing a quick return to Division 1 with a seven-point win over Louth while Derry dropped their first points with a draw away to Cork.

The Division 2 relegation places had already been decided but Kildare jumped over Meath to confirm fifth place in the division, giving them greater insulation from potential provincial finalists from Division 3 or 4 that might emerge to displace them in the Sam Maguire round robin later in the summer.

Meath however will be looking over their shoulder to see if Leinster, Ulster or Munster finalists from either of the bottom two divisions push them out of the last Sam Maguire spot that they are currently clinging to.

Cavan were already in the Division 3 final and they were joined by Fermanagh who beat Cavan in their final round fixture, securing a return to Division 2 after two seasons in Division 3.

The most drama was in Division 4 where Sligo's late win over Leitrim saw them top the group on 12 points and with Wicklow beating Waterford to get them to 10 points, they go up too, courtesy of their earlier win over Laois on the 'head-to-head' rule. Laois had beaten London in their last game.

How it played out on the final day of the Allianz Football League

Division 1

League Final - Mayo v Galway

Relegated - Armagh and Donegal

Division 2

Promoted and League Final - Dublin and Derry

Relegated - Clare and Limerick

Division 3

Promoted and League Final - Cavan and Fermanagh

Relegated - Longford and Tipperary

Division 4

Promoted and League Final - Sligo and Wicklow