IT was all too easy for Armagh as they collected an initial brace of points in a rather one-sided Allianz Football League Division Two opener with the rapidly emerging Conor Turbitt scoring 1-6.

IT was all too easy for Armagh as they collected an initial brace of points in a rather one-sided Allianz Football League Division Two opener with the rapidly emerging Conor Turbitt scoring 1-6.

Allianz Football League round-up: Conor Turbitt hits 1-6 in Armagh win while Cork see off Offaly

Armagh sprinted out of the traps and within the opening three minutes had three points on the board, with all three coming from the lively Turbitt.

But when Conor Madden and Oisin Kiernan responded with points for the visitors it looked as if Armagh were about to be reined in.

However, with the O'Neill brothers, Rian and Oisin, along with Stefan Campbell very much to the fore, the Orchard county pilfered five unanswered points between the eighth and 19th minutes to take a firm grip on the game.

Oisin O'Neill, Aidan Forker, Niall Grimley, Rory Grugan and the industrious Campbell were all on target as Cavan found it difficult to contain their hosts' momentum.

Madden and Conor Smith reduced the deficit with Cavan points but their cause was not helped when Stephen Smith incurred a black card in the lead-up to the break.

This put his side on the back foot again although after Grugan and Oisin O'Neill had potted further points for the home side, Bryan Magee converted a free to leave Cavan in arrears by 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval.

But it was in the opening minutes of the second-half that Armagh copper-fastened their grip on the contest.

GAA Newsletter

Within a devastating five-minute spell, they plundered 1-2 to leave Cavan floundering in their slipstream with Padraig Faulkner and James Smith also incurring black cards.

It was the irrepressible Turbitt who pounced for the goal when the ball was palmed into his path and with Rian O'Neill snapping up the two points, the home side were suddenly in the clear at 1-12 to 0-5.

And when James Smith fell victim to a black card in the 49th minute, Cavan certainly did not have their sorrows to seek.

A point from a Rian O'Neill free sent Armagh into an even more comfortable zone and when Campbell flashed a penalty to the Cavan in the 64th minute before James Smith scrambled a goal for Cavan, the issue was long since beyond doubt.

Armagh scorers: C Turbitt 1-6 S Campbell 1-2 (1-0 pen), R Grugan 0-3 (2f), R O'Neill 0-3 (1f), O O'Neill 0-2, N Grimley 0-1, A Forker 0-1 each.

Cavan scorers: J Smith 1-0, C Madden 0-2, O McKiernan 0-2, C Smith 0-2, B Magee 0-1 (f), G McKiernan 0-1.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, G McCabe, C O'Neill; C Cumiskey, B Donaghy, A Forker; N Grimley, S Sheridan; J Duffy, R Grugan, O O'Neill; C Turbitt, R O'Neill, S Campbell. Subs: M Shields for Duffy (49), J McElroy for Forker (57), J Og Burns for P Burns (63), J Hall for R O'Neill (66).

Yellow cards: Donaghy (35),

Cavan: R Galligan; P Meade, P Faulkner, G Smith; C Brady, B Kelly, O Kiernan; K Brady, B Magee; S Smith, S Cadden, C Smith; M Reilly, G McKiernan, C Madden. Subs: E Doughty for Madden (30), O Pierson for C Smith (31), J Smith for Magee (47), P Gilchrist for S Smith (57). Black Cards: S Smith (28), Faulkner (44), J Smith (49)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Cork 0-20 Offaly 0-13

Five second-half points from substitute Michael Hurley helped Cork off to a winning start in Division 3 of the Allianz FL at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Trailing by 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, the Rebels improved to record their first win at the new stadium at the sixth attempt, with nine of their points coming from subs.

Things looked to be going to script when Cork led by 0-3 to 0-1 following a point from Ciarán Sheehan in the 11th minute, but they would go scoreless for 13 minutes as Offaly necklaced six unanswered points together.

Anton Sullivan, Ruairí McNamee and had points before three in a row from impressive full-forward Bernard Allen, though in the midst of that run Cork captain Ian Maguire could have had a goal, Paddy Dunican saving from him.

Sheehan ended Cork’s drought with Seán White cutting the gap to two, while at the other end Micheál Martin denied Allen a goal. Offaly held the upper hand until the break but a Cathail O’Mahony free for Cork in injury time meant the lead was just a point, while Allen had been black-carded.

Cork made the most of their extra resources on the resumption as half-time sub Hurley had them level before Brian Hartnett put them in front while Kevin Crowley had a point which could have been a goal.

Sheehan’s point put Cork three clear and though Allen marked his return with Offaly’s first score in 19 minutes – and first from a dead ball – two more from Hurley put Cork in control, the latter after another Dunican save from Maguire.

Offaly might have had a goal to bring themselves back into as Ruairí McNamee was twice denied in quick succession by Martin. Cork eased clear after that, with John O’Rourke, Colm O’Callaghan and Tadhg Corkery all providing points after coming on.

Scorers – Cork: M Hurley 0-5 (1f), C Sheehan (1f), C O’Mahony (2f) 0-3 each, S White, J O’Rourke 0-2, K Crowley, B Hartnett, R Deane, T Corkery, C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Offaly: B Allen (2f), A Sullivan, R McNamee (2f) 0-4 each, C Johnson 0-1.

CORK: M Martin; S Powter, S Ryan, P Ring; K Crowley, L O’Donovan, M Taylor; I Maguire, T Clancy; R Deane, S White, B Hartnett; D Gore, C Sheehan, C O’Mahony.

Subs: M Hurley for Gore (half-time), J O’Rourke for Clancy (50), C O’Callaghan for O’Mahony (56), T Corkery for O’Donovan (59), P Murphy for C Sheehan (67).

OFFALY: P Duncian; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, D Dempsey, J Hayes; C Mangan, M Brazil; S Horan, R McNamee, C McNamee; C Johnson, B Allen, A Sullivan.

Subs: R McEvoy for McNamee (16, injured), C Donohue for McEvoy (48), M Abbott for Johnson (56), J Dempsey for Brazil (59), C Donnelly for Horan (64).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

Online Editors