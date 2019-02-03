Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 3 February 2019

Allianz Football League Live: Cavan v Kerry, Tyrone v Mayo, Roscommon v Monaghan

Kerry supporters arrive prior to the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 2 match between Cavan and Kerry at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan
Kerry supporters arrive prior to the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 2 match between Cavan and Kerry at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan

We will be bringing you all the action from Cavan v Kerry (2pm), Tyrone v Mayo (2.30pm) and Roscommon v Monaghan (2.30pm).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport