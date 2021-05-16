Allianz Football League Division 4 round-up: Defeat for Mickey Harte while Carew seals win for Carlow

Mickey Harte takes charge of Louth for the first time. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Late scoring burst sees Antrim edge out Louth

Antrim 1-15 Louth 3-8

Enda McGinley got one over his lauded former manager and clubmate Mickey Harte by the slimmest of margins in a dramatic finish in this Division 4 North clash.

A late Ryan Murray score finally outshone the sideline intrigue that was apparent throughout the encounter, but McGinley and his coach Stephen O’Neill will be delighted with their side’s character.

Ciarán Keenan opened the scoring for Louth with Ryan Murray soon levelling from a free. The game opened up when wing-back Dermot McAleese found the net. Louth were wasteful at this tentative stage, kicking six wides in the opening half in total.

Louth came out after the water break with greater focus. Sam Mulroy dispatched a penalty and two minutes later debutant Seán Marry found the net.

To compound Antrim’s troubles Ryan Murray was black-carded. Despite packing the defence with 14 men Keenan added to his tally with a long-range effort over the press.

Conor Murray would save his younger brother’s blushes with two late points to make it 2-5 to 1-6 in the home side’s favour.

Three placed kicks early in the second half saw Antrim in front. Returning from the sin bin, Ryan Murray landed two of those frees from out wide.

Anthony Williams capitalised on some loose Antrim passing to fire over, but Odhrán Eastwood brought parity for Antrim with another free. It was perfectly poised at the second water break, 2-7 to 1-10.

Louth looked to have taken the initiative when Sam Mulroy fired a stunning goal on 65 minutes to put his side two points ahead, but replacements Paddy Cunningham, Euan Walsh and match winner Murray landed three in a row to lay claim to a vital victory.

Scorers – Antrim: R Murray 0-6 (4f); D McAleese 1-0; O Eastwood (2f), C Murray 0-2 each; R McCann (45’), M Jordan, P Cunningham, E McCabe and E Walsh 0-1 each. Louth: S Mulroy 2-2 (1-0 pen, 1 45); S Marry 1-0; D Byrne, C Keenan 0-2 each; C Downey, A Williams 0-1 each.

Louth: M McEneaney; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; L Jackson, A Williams, E Callaghan; C Byrne, B Duffy; A McDonnell, C Keenan, C Downey; S Marry, S Mulroy, D Byrne. Subs: E Carolan for Corcoran (43), T Durnin for Marry (w-b), R Nally for D Byrne (59), L Gray for Jackson (59), J Clutterbuck for McKenny (63), E Duffy for Duffy (70+2).

Antrim: M Byrne; J McAuley, D Lynch, P Healy; M Jordan, J Laverty, D McAleese; C Stewart, N McKeever; R Murray, A Loughran, R McCann; O Eastwood, K Small, C Murray. Subs: P McBride for McKeever (50), E McCabe for Jordan (57), P Cunningham for Small (59), E Walsh for McAleese (70+1).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).





Many happy returns for Carew

Carlow 3-16 Waterford 0-10

Niall Carew’s men claimed a comfortable victory on his old stomping ground last night as his Carlow charges beat former side Waterford by 15 points at a bright and breezy Dungarvan.

Second-half goals by Jamie Clarke, Colm Hulton and Conor Crowley put the Barrowsiders in pole position for a Division 4 semi-final. Midfielder Darragh Foley and 2018 All Star nominee Paul Broderick shot four points apiece.

Carlow played with a strong wind in the first half but Waterford began brighter with Stephen Curry and Darragh Corcoran on target inside five minutes. Frees from Broderick and Foley levelled matters. Waterford captain Conor Murray then kicked a wonderful point. Broderick equalised immediately before Crowley gave the visitors the lead for the first time (0-4 to 0-3). Mark Cummins levelled for a third time and Darragh O’Brien snuck Carlow 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at the first water break.

Jason Curry converted a free for the hosts but they were guilty of six wides. Carlow took over for the remainder with points by Broderick, Foley, Jamie Clarke and John Murphy.

Waterford sub Jason Gleeson was black carded within three minutes of his introduction and Carlow capitalised with 1-3 while he was off the field. Foley added two frees before Darragh Corcoran curled over Waterford’s first point in half an hour.

On 46 minutes Clarke fired to the far corner of the net to kill off the home challenge, before Paudie Hunt then pulled off a point blank save to deny Crowley. Super-sub Hulton hit 1-1, the goal on the hour mark.

Crowley lashed home a cracking goal with the last kick of the contest.

Scorers – Carlow: C Crowley, J Clarke, C Hulton (1m) 1-1 each; D Foley (4f), P Broderick (1f) 0-4 each; R Dunphy 0-2; C Lawlor, J Murphy, D O’Brien 0-1 each. Waterford: J Curry 0-3 (3f); D Corcoran 0-2 (1m); P Hunt (45), M Cummins, C Murray, S Curry, B Lynch (f) 0-1 each.

Carlow: C Cunningham; C Lawlor, M Furey, L Roberts; S Gannon, J Murphy, J Moore; E Ruth, D Foley; J Clarke, R Dunphy, D O’Brien; P Broderick, C Blake, C Crowley. Subs: S Redmond for Furey (17), C Hulton for Blake (56), C Doyle for Ruth (59), J Kane for Gannon (59), S O’Neill for Clarke (64), T Kenny for Broderick (64), D Thompson for O’Brien (64).

Waterford: P Hunt; S Boyce, B Looby, D Ó Cathasaigh; D Ryan, M Curry, D Fitzgerald; T Prendergast, M Cummins; J Curry, C Murray, D Hallinan; D Corcoran, D Guiry, S Curry. Subs: J Gleeson for Fitzgerald (h-t), B Lynch for Hallinan (51), C Maguire for J Curry (62), M Kiely for Guiry (62).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork).