Allianz Football League Division 3 round-up: Limerick topple Tipp, Derry turn on style and Quigley the hero for Fermanagh

Danny Neville of Limerick signals to take an advanced mark. Photo: Sportsfile

Neville and Bourke fire Limerick past Premier

Limerick 1-13 Tipperary 0-14

Danny Neville and Hugh Bourke led the way as Limerick brought Munster champions Tipperary crashing to earth. They hit 1-9 between them as Billy Lee’s men carved out a great win after being promoted from the bottom rung last season in this Football League Division 3 South match.

Tipperary, with just seven of the side which started the Munster final, got on top initially and raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after 15 minutes, with Conor Sweeney settling them with a couple of early frees. Steven O’Brien finished off a good passing movement and then Seán O’Connor landed one after a mark when he fielded a good cross from Colman Kennedy.

Limerick were struggling but midfielder Darragh Treacy finally got them off the mark just before the first water break with a point from 20 metres .

O’Connor added his second point from a mark before Limerick wing-back Tony McCarthy went forward to finish a good move and cut the gap to 0-5 to 0-2 after 27 minutes.

Limerick improved and Hugh Bourke brought them right back with two good points from the left. But the Munster champions finished the half the stronger and goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly extended their advantage with a ‘45’ to lead by 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval. The introduction of All Star nominee Iain Corbett and Brian Donovan gave Limerick impetus after the restart and Neville prospered, landing a point before dispatching a brilliant shot to the top left corner of the net to lead for the first time at 1-5 to 0-6.

Two more frees from Bourke and another effort from Neville pushed Limerick 1-8 to 0-6 clear after 41 minutes.

O’Connor’s third point cut the gap for the Premier but Donovan cancelled that immediately. Sweeney’s third free was countered by another free from Bourke, leaving Limerick with a 1-10 to 0-8 lead into the final quarter.

Tipp points from Conal Kennedy, O’Connor and O’Brien reduced the margin to 1-10 to 0-11 after 55 minutes but Limerick responded, with Bourke and Neville pushing them four clear.

Scorers – Limerick: D Neville 1-3; H Bourke 0-6 (3f); B Donovan 0-2; T McCarthy, D Treacy 0-1 each. Tipperary: C Sweeney (4f), S O’Connor 0-4 each; S O’Brien, J Kennedy (1f) 0-2 each, M O’Reilly (1 ’45), C Kennedy 0-1 each.

Limerick: D Ó’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; T McCarthy, R Childs, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; A Enright, C Fahy, C Sheehan; T Griffin, D Neville, H Burke. Subs: I Corbett for Griffin (h-t), B Donovan for Enright (h-t), P Maher for Brown (57), S O’Carroll for Sheehan (62), R Burke (Adare) for Fahy (66).

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; T Fitzpatrick, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, P Feehan, J Harney; S O’Brien, Conal Kennedy; J Lonergan, Colman Kennedy, B Fox; L Boland, C Sweeney, S O’Connor. Subs: D Brennan for Harney (41), S Foley for Fitzgerald (56), J Kennedy for Boland (56), A Campbell for O’Shaughnessy (56), S Quirke for Lonergan (66), P Looram for Moloney (70).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).





Derry turn on the style against tame Longford

Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5

Derry put in an excellent display as they pushed aside the weak challenge of Longford in their opening game of Division 3 North.

All over the field Derry impressed, with Conor Glass superb in the middle of the field, dictating play throughout. It wasn’t a game for the purists as Derry defended in numbers — at one stage everyone was in their own half — but they also broke with plenty of options.

Darren Gallagher opened the scoring with a pointed free before Conor Glass levelled for Derry with an excellent point and that was followed by points from Shane McGuigan (free) and Niall Loughlin. Daniel Mimnagh replied for Longford before Derry took control.

Glass restored their two-point advantage and a McGuigan free put three between the sides on 20 minutes as Longford’s performance was littered by mistakes.

Another Loughlin free stretched the Oak Leaf County’s lead before they created a goal chance, with Longford keeper Paddy Collum making a fine save and a scramble led to ‘45’ which Loughlin pointed. McGuigan fired over a free in stoppage time to give them a six-point advantage at the break.

It was seven points at the start of the second half before Longford were dealt a blow when David McGivney received a black card. With numerical advantage Derry kept the scoreboard ticking.

Emmet Bradley, Loughlin (free) and Padraig Cassidy put 10 between the sides as Longford’s first point of the second half came in the 52nd minute through Larry Moran.

Derry ended the game with points from Bradley, McGuigan (free), Loughlin (free) and sub Ben McCarron to give them a 16-point win.

Scorers — Derry: S McGuigan 0-7 (5fs), N Loughlin 0-6 (4fs,2’45), E Bradley 0-3, C Glass 0-2, Padraig Cassidy, C McFaul, B McCarron 0-1 each.

Longford: D Gallagher 0-3 (1f), D Mimnagh, L Moran 0-1 each

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, P McGrogan; P Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin, C McFaul; B Heron, S McGuigan, P Cassidy. Subs: O McWilliams for Paul Cassidy (50), J Doherty for Heron (61), M McEvoy for C Doherty (65), B McCarron for E Doherty, C McShane for Padraig Cassidy (67)

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, C P Smyth; D Reynolds, G Rogers, D Mimnagh; D McGivney, K Diffley; D Gallagher, R Brady, M Quinn; R Smyth, L Connerton, O Kenny. Subs: P Lynn for Reynolds and B McKeon for Diffley (ht), D Doherty for Kenny (45), Larry Moran for R Smyth, Iarla O’Sullivan for Brady, D Doherty for Connerton (52), G Flynn for Mimnagh (61).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)





Quigley points way as Fermanagh triumph

FERMANAGH 0-15 CAVAN 0-14

Seán Quigley inspired Fermanagh to a shock but deserved Division 3 North victory at Brewster Park. The Roslea sharpshooter was clinical with his frees as well as a key pivot in fashioning a famous victory for the Ernesiders.

Quigley was prominent throughout what was a slow-to-the-boil tie and he pointed on the double to put the hosts 0-2 to 0-1 in front by the 14th minute. A brilliant fetch thereafter by James Smith was the preamble for a lovely left-footed point by Cavan’s Patrick Lynch just seconds before the first water break, which left the blues ahead by 0-3 to 0-2.

Then, in the 24th minute, Fermanagh engineered the best move of what was a pedestrian first half, which ended with debutant Conor Love splitting the points after a seven-man move.

In perfect conditions, Cavan suffered a major blow in the 32nd minute when James Smith was red carded in an incident which also saw Eoin Donnelly (Fermanagh) yellow-carded.

Fermanagh trailed by 0-5 to 0-6 on the restart. A second yellow card to James

McMahon in the 42nd minute raised hopes of an away victory.

Cavan laboured and the sides were tied at 0-8 apiece for the fifth time when the hosts’ Darren McGurn lofted over in the 44th minute. A plethora of wides pockmarked the play in the third quarter and it was still all to play for with the sides level 0-9 apiece entering the last 20 minutes.

Fermanagh conjured up the only goal chance in the 56th minute when a slide-rule pass by Quigley set up Eoin Donnelly, but his daisy-cutter struck the butt of the post.

The run-in was exciting, with Ciarán Corrigan’s fine solo point on the hour edging the Ernesiders into a 0-12 to 0-11 lead, only for Corrigan to be black-carded seconds later.

The 13-man hosts battled on in gritty fashion and moments after Aidan Breen was denied by Raymond Galligan in the 72nd minute, Corrigan bounced back from his sin-binning to fist over and leave McKiernan’s free thereafter a mere consolation for the losers.

Scorers — Fermanagh: S Quigley 0-9 (7f); C Corrigan 0-4; C Love, D McGurn 0-1 each. Cavan: P Lynch (2f), G McKiernan (4f) 0-4 each; C McGovern 0-2; C Smith, Conor Brady, R Galligan (f), C Madden 0-1 each.

Fermanagh: C Snow; C McManus, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; K Connor, J McMahon, K McDonnell; E Donnelly, S McGullion; C Corrigan, T Bogue, J Largo Ellis; C Love, D McGurn, S Quigley. Subs: S Cassidy for Love (47), A Breen for McGurn (55), B Horan for McGullion (62), R O’Callaghan for McDonnell (72), M McCauley for Largo Ellis (72).

Cavan: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, Conor Brady; Ciarán Brady, O Kiernan, L Fortune; J Smith, K Brady; C Smith, G McKiernan, M Reilly; O Brady, P Lynch, C McGovern. Subs: C Madden for Smith (h-t), S Murray for O Brady (h-t), J McLoughlin for Clarke (42), M Argue for P Lynch (55), C Conroy for S Murray (59), O Pierson for C MGovern (64).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).