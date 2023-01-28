| 7.8°C Dublin

live Allianz Football League, Division 2: Dublin v Kildare

A general view of Croke Park before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile Expand

Close

A general view of Croke Park before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

A general view of Croke Park before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

A general view of Croke Park before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Dylan O'Connell

Throw-in at Croke Park is 5pm as Dessie Farrell's Dublin begin their Allianz NFL Division 2 campaign against the Lilywhites.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy