Allianz FL Division 4: Goals seal the deal for Waterford at Wexford Park

It’s win or bust for Wexford after they lost their opening Allianz Football League Division 4 tie at Chadwicks Wexford Park this afternoon.

With Waterford having lost their opening game to Carlow, Wexford must now depend on a victory against the Barrowsiders when they clash in Netwatch Cullen Park next Saturday evening to keep their hopes alive.

The game had a rather bizarre ending as Waterford finished the game with 13 players, having Michael Curry dismissed on a second yellow (67th minute), while deep into added time John Elsted received a black card.

But the brandishing of cards did not end there as referee John Hickey red carded Michael Furlong eight minutes into additional time following an off-the-ball push, with the final whistle being sounded almost immediately, as the visitors held out for the narrowest of victories.

Wexford led 0-3 to 0-0 inside the opening 12 minutes through points from Robbie Brooks and Mark Rossiter (free and 45), but it was the accuracy of Conor Murray and Jason Curry that gradually hauled the visitors back into the game with some well-taken points both from open play and frees.

Wexford led 0-4 to 0-3 at the first water break but five points in a row from Conor Murray (two), Jason Curry (two frees), and Stephen Curry had the visitors 0-8 to 0-5 ahead.

Wexford finished the half strongly with a succession of points through Michael Furlong (two), Mark Rossiter, Tom Byrne and Robbie Brooks to lead 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval.

Although Tom Byrne, with a fine point, increased his side’s lead on the restart, two quick counter-attacks set Waterford up for victory. The first after 37 minutes produced a penalty and black card for home keeper Darragh Brooke. Sub Conor Swaine took over in goal with attacker Seán Nolan withdrawn.

Swaine excellently got down to save Darragh Corcoran’s penalty, but the attacker followed up to blast home the rebound, bringing the sides level — 0-11 to 1-8.

Waterford got a second crucial break after 55 minutes when a quick counter-attack caught out the home defence and it was Brian Looby who got on the end of a sweeping move to fire his side 2-10 to 0-14 in front, and despite Tommy Byrne’s points they held out for victory.

Scorers –

Waterford – J Curry 0-6 (4f, 1 45); C Murray 0-4; D Corcoran 1-1 (1-0 pen); B Looby 1-0; S Curry, J Gleeson 0-1 each.

Wexford – M Rossiter 0-8 (4f, 2 45); T Byrne 0-4; R Brooks 0-3; M Furlong 0-2; K O’Grady 0-1.

TEAMS:

Wexford: D Brooks; S Audsley, M O’Connor, C Carthy; P Hughes, G Sheehan, M Furlong; L Coleman, B Malone; A Tobin, S Nolan, K O’Grady; B Brosnan, R Brooks, M Rossiter. Subs: T Byrne for Tobin (24); D Lyons for Brosnan (57), E Porter for Audsley (60).

Waterford: P Hunt; S Boyce, B Looby, D O’Cathasaigh; J Elsted, M Curry, D Ryan; T Prendergast, M Cummins; J Curry, C Murray, D Hallinan; S Curry, D Guiry; D Corcoran (1-1, 1-0 pen). Subs: M Kiely for Cummins (h-t); J Gleeson for Hallinan (55); T Guiry for D Guiry (60); D Fitzgerald for Ryan (67); D Meehan for Boyce (74); C Maguire for S Curry (74).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow).