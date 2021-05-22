Allianz FL Division 3 South: Offaly and Tipp get better of Limerick and Wicklow 

Conal Kennedy of Tipperary in action against Niall Donnolly of Wicklow. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile ​

Offaly got their second win in Division 3 of their league campaign as they finished the stronger to pull away from Limerick.

It was a draw with 10 minutes to go but Offaly got some real value off their bench with Cian Farrell and Niall McNamee both helping to seal the deal in the final stretch.

The game could have went either way but Offaly were deserving of the spoils, despite being lucky not to rue three missed goal chances in the opening half.

The game was only seconds old when Joe Maher kicked Offaly into the lead but that wasn’t a sign of things to come as a lacklustre and low-scoring opening half unfolded.

Offaly had the better of it but couldn’t convert their chances, with Maher firing a penalty off the post, while Jordan Hayes and Eoin Carroll both missed guilt edge goal chances.

Bernard Allen did kick three first-half points for the Faithful County but as the half wore on Limerick found their feet and with the last two points of the half, through Robert Childs and Hugh Bourke, the Munster men were level at the break — 0-5 each.

Half-time substitute Cian Farrell kicked Offaly into an early second half lead but Limerick were probing and after Danny Neville saw his shot saved by Paddy Dunican, Hugh Bourke put the rebound in the empty net to give Limerick a 1-5 to 0-6 lead.

Offaly responded well, with a superb Carroll point the pick of three points in four minutes as they got back level on 46 minutes.

Hugh Bourke and Ruairí McNamee exchanged points before Allen pointed with the goal at his mercy to put Offaly ahead — 0-11 to 1-7 at the water break.

The closing quarter was a tense affair with scores at a premium, but Offaly managed to sneak two points ahead with four minutes to go, thanks in no small part to a wonder score from Cian Farrell.

The home side kicked on in injury time with the evergreen Niall McNamee sealing the win with two delightful points.

Elsewhere, Tipperary were forced to dig deep to secure their first victory in Division 3 with this three-point victory over Wicklow at Semple Stadium.

Goals in either half from Conor Sweeney and debutant Philip Ryan were the crucial scores as Tipperary finished with 13 men following the sending off of Emmet Moloney for two bookable offences, while Jimmy Feehan was black-carded deep in injury time after he was adjudged to have deliberately fouled Kevin Quinn in a goalscoring position, leading to a penalty which was converted by Seánie Furlong, but it proved too late.

Wicklow went into an early lead through Furlong but lost JP Hurley to the sin-bin after seven minutes. Tipp made early use of the numerical advantage with Seán O’Connor (2), Conor Sweeney and Steven O’Brien on target to open up a three-point lead.

Wicklow’s high tempo yielded chances with Conor Byrne denied by Michael O’Reilly. However, they would kick the next five points from the lively Andy Maher, Eoin Darcy (2), Podge O’Toole and Niall Donnelly to take a two-point lead after 27 minutes.

Tipperary were struggling but their All Star forward Sweeney conjured up a goal on 31 minutes, finishing a move involving Brian Fox and Colman Kennedy. A late free from goalkeeper Mark Jackson saw the sides go in level at half time, 1-4 to 0-7.

The sides remained deadlocked on 51 minutes when Tipp scored their second goal after Nicky Devereux was caught in possession by Sweeney and with Wicklow pushed up, Dublin native Ryan was left all alone to take an O’Connor pass goal from close range.

Tipp played with greater fluidity thereafter with O’Brien influential but they couldn’t shake off Wicklow but did enough to secure the win.

****

Scorers –

Offaly - B Allen 0-5; R McNamee, N McNamee, S Horan, C Farrell 0-2 each; E Carroll, A Sullivan, J Maher 0-1 each.

Limerick - H Bourke 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1m); J Ryan 0-4 (4f); R Childs, G Brown, D Neville 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Offaly: P Dunican; N Darby, D Hogan, E Rigney; C Doyle, J Moloney, J Hayes; E Carroll, P Cunningham; B Carroll, D Dempsey, A Sullivan; B Allen, J Maher, R McNamee. Subs: J Lalor for Hogan (24); S Horan for B Carroll (h-t); C Farrell for Maher (h-t); N McNamee for Sullivan (55); C Donnelly for Rigney (66); R Egan for Doyle (66); C Stewart for Dempsey (66)’

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; T McCarthy, R Childs, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; B Donovan, I Corbett, C Sheehan; C Fahy, D Neville, H Bourke. Subs: J Ryan for Sheehan (h-t); P Maher for McCarthy (h-t); P Nash for M Donovan (56); L Murphy for Brown (61); A Enright for Fahy (70); G Stack for Bourke (70).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo).

***

Scorers –

Tipperary - C Sweeney 1-3 (0-2f); S O’Connor 0-5 (4f); S O’Brien 0-3; P Ryan 1-0; Conal Kennedy 0-1.

Wicklow - S Furlong 1-2 (1-0 pen, 2f); E Darcy (2f), M Jackson (3f) 0-3 each; A Maher, N Donnelly, P O’Toole, M Kenny 0-1 each.

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; C O’Shaughnessy, J Feehan, A Campbell; E Moloney, P Feehan, B Fox; S O’Brien, Conal Kennedy; J Lonergan, Colman Kennedy, C Bowe; P Ryan, C Sweeney, S O’Connor. Subs: J Harney for O’Shaughnessy (28 inj); J Kennedy for Lonergan (h-t); L Boland for Colman Kennedy (43); P Looram for Fox (43); S Foley for P Feehan (53); R Quigley for O’Connor (68); T Fitzgerald for Ryan (68).

Wicklow: M Jackson; O Manning, N Devereux, R O’Brien; A Maher, N Donnelly, D Devereux; P O’Toole, JP Hurley; M Kenny, D Healy, D Fitzgerald; E Darcy, S Furlong, C Byrne. Subs: A Murphy for Maher (25 inj); D Keane for Fitzgerald (46); P O’Connor for Hurley (53); C O’Brien for O’Toole (63); J Snell for R O’Brien (63); C McGee for Darcy (68); E Murtagh for D Devereux (68).

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry).