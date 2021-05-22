Allianz FL Division 3 North: McGuigan on fire as Derry impress again while McKiernan strike puts Breffni men on the way

Derry impressed once again in Division 3 North, producing a devastating display of goal scoring in their defeat of Fermanagh.

Shane McGuigan top scored with 2-5, while Gareth McKinless, Ethan Doherty and Niall Toner also weighed in with majors. For the losers Sean Quigley amassed 0-7 from the dead ball.

The division’s two previously unbeaten sides crossed swords with a potential league semi-final the carrot dangling for the winners.

Derry, continuing where they left off at Longford last week, ran in four points up at the break and led 1-7 to 0-6. Fermanagh, however, seemed the team most likely early on with Cian Corrigan and Tiarnan Bogue’s points throwing down an early gauntlet to their hosts. Shane McGuigan opened Derry’s account before Ethan Doherty accounted for the key score of the first half when he blasted home a seventh minute goal.

Two Sean Quigley frees levelled matters by the tenth minute, but after that Derry took control notching six of the next seven scores. McGuigan hit another brace of points, with Benny Heron, Conor Glass and Paul Cassidy also stretching the Oakleaf lead.

Fermanagh’s Quigley helped himself to a 45 and another free to reduce his side’s deficit to four by the break.

The home side quickly found top gear after the interval. Ciaran McFaul’s point meant every Derry forward had scored before two rapid fire goals all but killed off the contest.

Gareth McKinless continued his early season good form netting home with precision in the 40th minute before McGuigan slotted for a penalty soon after to make it 3-8 to 0-6.

But Derry weren’t finished there. An exquisite McFaul through ball found McGuigan for his second goal in the 48th minute before substitute Niall Toner blasted home Derry’s fifth goal after 63 minutes.

Meanwhile, Gearóid McKiernan’s first-half goal was all the cushion Cavan needed on home ground to claim their first NFL points of the season.

Both sides employed a ‘shoot-on-sight’ policy and the scores came quick and fast in a classic derby duel.

Longford suffered a major blow in the 17th minute when McKiernan ran through the middle unimpeded to put Cavan 1-3 to 0-3 in front.

Cavan cruised into a 1-6 to 0-3 lead by the 21st minute but Longford failed to throw in the towel. Darren Gallagher was presented with a golden goal chance in the 25th minute after good work by Robbie Smyth and Joseph Hagan, only to be dispossessed as he was about to pull the trigger.

Longford worked hard to stop the rot and three unanswered points — including a gem from Joseph Hagan — cut the hosts’ lead to 1-7 to 0-8 and by the interval it was 0-10 to 1-9.

A seven-minute break followed the throw-in with Cavan midfielder James Smith having to stretchered off after falling heavily to the ground.

Longford found themselves once again on the back foot on the restart and keeper Paddy Collum had to push the ball around the post after Oisín Pierson’s daisycutter looked goal-bound.

Longford kept plugging away but Cavan proceeded to prosper on the counter-attack and McKiernan and Pádraig Faulkner split the posts in quick succession to edge ahead by 1-13 to 0-12 entering the final quarter.

Cavan controlled the tempo of the game in the run-in and three unanswered points left Longford facing a six-point deficit on the hour mark.

Longford fought to the end but despite Darren Gallagher’s penalty and a black card (71) for Cavan’s Patrick Lynch, the hosts weren’t to be denied.

****

Scorers —

Derry- S McGuigan 2-5, E Doherty 1-1, G McKinless, C McFaul 1-0 each, C Doherty, C Glass, C McFaul, P Cassidy, N Loughlin, B Heron and O McWilliams 0-1 each.

Fermanagh - S Quigley 0-7 (1 ’45, 6f), C Corrigan and T Bogue 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

Derry: O Lynch, C McKaigue, B Rogers, P McGrogan, P Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty, C Glass, E Bradley, E Doherty, N Loughlin, C McFaul, B Heron, S McGuigan, P Cassidy. Subs: P McNeill for C Doherty (49), N Toner for P Cassidy (53), O McWilliams for E Bradley (60), S Downey for B Heron (61), B McCarron for N Loughlin, D Cassidy for P Cassidy, J Doherty for P McGrogan (65)

Fermanagh: C Snow, T Daly, J Cassidy, L Flanagan, K Connor, J McMahon, K McDonnell, E Donnelly, S McGullion, C Corrigan, T Bogue, JL Ellis, S Cassidy, D McGurn, S Quigley. Subs: D McCusker for E Donnelly (19), A Breen for D Gurn, C Love for S Cassidy (45), R O’Callaghan for T Bogue (53), D Leonard for T Daly, M McCauley for J McMahon (58), P McCusker for C Corrigan (63)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)

****

Scorers —

Cavan - G McKiernan 1-1; P Lynch (3f), C Smith (f) 0-3 each; M Reilly, O Pierson (2f), O Kiernan, R Galligan (2f) 0-2 each; Conor Brady, Ciarán Brady, P Faulkner, C McGovern 0-1 each.

Longford - D Gallagher 1-3 (1-0 pen, 3f); R Brady, J Hagan, R Smyth (f) 0-2 each; L Connerton, D Mimnagh, I O’Sullivan, B McKeon (f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

Cavan: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, J McLoughlin; C Brady, O Kiernan, L Fortune; C Brady, K Brady; M Reilly, G McKiernan, J Smith; C McGovern, P Lynch, O Pierson. Subs: C Madden for K Brady (h-t); L Fortune for Smith (inj, 42); S Murray for Ciarán Brady (inj, 54); C Smith for Pierson (55); S McEvoy for McGovern (55); C Timoney for McLoughlin (70).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, CP Smyth; D Reynolds, G Rogers, D Mimnagh; D McGivney, J Hagan; D Gallagher, R Brady, M Quinn; R Smyth, L Connerton, I O’Sullivan. Subs: P Lynn for O’Sullivan (56); B McKeon for Hagan (63); L Moran for Connerton (74).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).