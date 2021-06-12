Allergy tests, pub raids and ‘training just to be able for training’ – the Lyons approach to fitness that brought success to Offaly

The story goes that on the night Tommy Lyons first convened the Offaly football panel, 25 years ago this August, just 18 of the 55 invited players turned up. Humble beginnings and all that.

Club championship matches accounted for some, but nowhere near all of the absent. At one point after his Gettysburg Address, Lyons enquired about a particular player. Not only could nobody in the room explain his non-attendance, none of his own team-mates could accurately relay what the player did for a living.

“To be square with you, before Tommy came in, we hadn’t a clue what was needed,” says Cathal Daly, an All-Star a year later when, improbably, Offaly won the Leinster title from Division 4.

Lyons went into that meeting determined to impress upon Offaly’s footballers the scale of work required to refloat football in the county.

“The fact of the matter is,” Daly goes on, “I’ll not name names, but we used to train and then on the way home, we’d go in for a couple of pints. We were so far removed from what was required it wasn’t funny.”

Read More

Lyons was well briefed in the elite culture, or lack thereof, in Offaly football at the time. He hadn’t stumbled blindfolded into the Tullamore Court Hotel that evening. Offaly weren’t unique among the inter-county fraternity at the time in their underappreciation of the merits of proper preparation. And first and foremost, he was convinced that behind some of the looser habits lay real potential.

“He wasn’t walking into a bunch of footballers that couldn’t play,” says Daly, noting Offaly’s Leinster U-21 success in 1995. “But our attitudes to fitness and our dedication to training wasn’t where it should have been. That’s the simple fact.”

The squad trained under Lyons for the first time later that month, August of ’96 – a full year before they would lift the Delaney Cup. Initially, it comprised those 55 or so men. By the time they were promoted from Division 4 in April, there were around 30, all svelte and lean and in the shape of their lives.

“I don’t think he actually dropped anyone,” Daly recalls. Instead, Lyons simply raised the temperature and allowed natural erosion take its course.

“It was hard,” Daly admits. “And whoever was left, you were in. Training – as he said himself – we had to train so we were fit enough to train properly.”

Some habits died notoriously hard, though Lyons was intent on killing them stone dead. Regularly, he’d stay in Tullamore the night of training. Offaly being a small-ish county and Lyons being a man of deep connections, he’d quickly learn of a player taking his post-session recovery to a local hostelry. At which point, he’d take the matter into his own hands. Or so went the stories anyway.

“People think they’re urban myths, but they happened,” Daly inists. “It happened to some of the lads I’d be fairly close to. Not mentioning any names now, but I might even have sat beside one or two of them in school!

“Now he wasn’t running around the pubs in Tullamore every night of the week hauling lads out by the scruff of the neck. But there were a few high-profile moments.”

Famously, there was the Nutron Diet. In ’97, Lyons thrust Offaly to the vanguard of wellness and weight loss. Baffled, the players surrendered for blood tests, apparently to uncover food intolerances. Results were analysed and the players compelled to devour green vegetables by the tonnage. Less fat. No sugar.

But there were anomalies. Some were forbidden from eating any meat other than rabbit and occasionally, chicken. For reasons still unexplained, Ciarán McManus – who regularly abstained from alcohol for seven months of the season – was permitted to drink cider.

Whatever. It worked. The pounds melted away – some lost two stone.

Under Lyons, Offaly had become trailblazers of modern sports science – mid 90s-style. Daly, for reasons he can’t fully remember, was spared all this.

He thinks he might have missed the night of the blood tests having been in Templemore doing his Garda training at the time. But weighing under 11 stone, he was the least of Lyons’s problems.

“The improvement was incremental,” Daly remembers. “We came into Division 4 flying fit. We’d never been fitter for a league campaign. Ever. And we absolutely blew that out of the water.”

Seven weeks was the time it took the GAA to play off the entire football championship; from provincial first rounds to that wintery All-Ireland final, last year.

In 1997, it was the length of time Offaly had to kill between two games, their Leinster semi-final and the provincial final. After a scare against Westmeath in the quarter-final (“the worst game of all time, pathetic from both sides”), they beat Louth by two points in Navan on June 29. A week later, Meath and Kildare embarked on a three-game saga that incrementally pushed the date of the Leinster final back to August 16. A day shy of seven weeks after Offaly beat Louth.

“In fairness to Tommy, he handled it shocking well,” says Daly. “He just built it up and built it up. The training. The intensity. The different drills.

“And he gave us time to get used to the idea of being in a Leinster final as well. If it came too quick, the whole thing might have just passed us by.”

The aftermath? Daly recalls there being a touch of anti-climax about the night they beat Meath.

On the other hand, he remembers being fêted on the backs of trucks in Edenderry, Tubber, Doon and Ferbane in the days after. Closer to home, the hysteria wasn’t quite so pronounced.

“It was like it never happened in Tullamore,” Daly says. “It’s a funny old town that way.”

Who knows? Perhaps if people knew that would be Offaly’s last Leinster title in a quarter of a century, it might have captivated the public imagination a bit more. Daly played on until 2006, Offaly’s last Leinster final appearance, when they went down to Dublin in a packed Croke Park. For the most part, it’s been a plunge, rather than a fall, since then. For supporters of Offaly GAA, it has been a decade-and-a-half of constant revising their definition of ‘rock bottom’.

But promotion to Division 2, achievable with victory over Fermanagh in Tullamore this evening, would chime nicely with the recent upturn in the county’s hurlers fortunes and the optimism raised by Shane Lowry’s recent commitment to help fund underage development.

Daly himself is part of the 2020 Offaly minor management team. Like last year’s minors hurlers, they are currently awaiting a refixed Leinster final.

If 1997 exists as proof that the darkest moment comes before dawn, it also demonstrates the scale of improvement possible in a county like Offaly with vision, guidance and structure.