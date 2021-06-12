| 10.4°C Dublin

Allergy tests, pub raids and ‘training just to be able for training’ – the Lyons approach to fitness that brought success to Offaly

Offaly's Cathal Daly in action against Dublin's Bryan Cullen in the 2006 Leinster SFC final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Offaly's Cathal Daly in action against Dublin's Bryan Cullen in the 2006 Leinster SFC final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The story goes that on the night Tommy Lyons first convened the Offaly football panel, 25 years ago this August, just 18 of the 55 invited players turned up. Humble beginnings and all that.

Club championship matches accounted for some, but nowhere near all of the absent. At one point after his Gettysburg Address, Lyons enquired about a particular player. Not only could nobody in the room explain his non-attendance, none of his own team-mates could accurately relay what the player did for a living.

“To be square with you, before Tommy came in, we hadn’t a clue what was needed,” says Cathal Daly, an All-Star a year later when, improbably, Offaly won the Leinster title from Division 4.

