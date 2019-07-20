DUBLIN gave yet another demonstration of their devastating capacity to obliterate mid-to-high ranking teams in Croke Park this evening.

All too easy for Dublin as Jim Gavin's All-Ireland champions obliterate Roscommon

On the pantheon of recent hidings endured by Roscommon and the clinical hands of Dublin, this was only the most recent.

And the upshot is that the final round of games in Group 2 of this year's Super 8s will feature two dead-rubbers.

Tyrone's slow-burning win over Cork earlier this evening at GAA headquarters saw to that, meaning the only thing at stake when last year's All-Ireland finalists meet again in Omagh on Sunday, August 4th is which team tops the group.

Roscommon meanwhile, will play Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn in what will be the most meaningless match in this year's Championship.

Tonight, Dublin were almost totally dominant, bar an initial period of enthusiasm from Roscommon and a flurry midway through the second half when Jim Gavin ran his bench and the game lacked continuity.

Roscommon came with energy and a new robust look but Dublin had them broken both physically and mentally by half-time.

There was no Diarmuid Connolly in the Dublin match day panel although Jim Gavin's selection did feature three changes to the named XV, with James McCarthy, Jonny Cooper and Dean Rock all coming in.

Early on, Con O'Callaghan was Dublin's best attacker.

He scored two points in the first half but was fouled for three further frees and hit the butt of the Roscommon post in a performance that featured an impressive exhibition of his high-fielding talents.

Rock, restored in place of Cormac Costello, was unerring with his placed-balls, scoring 1-10 (0-9f).

After 18 minutes, he added another to his long back catalogue of palmed goals when Niall Scully squared the ball for the score that ended hope of a competitive contest.

Then on the stroke of half-time, with Dublin galloping away into the distance, Roscommon were reduced to 14 men when Conor Daly was black carded for a foul on Paul Mannion having been booked just three minutes earlier.

At half-time, Dublin led by 1-15 to 0-7.

And in a sure sign that things weren't about to get any better for Roscommon thereafter, Dublin scored 1-3 by way of introducing themselves to the second half.

Michael Darragh Macauley scored his second goal in as many games when he roofed a shot past Darren O'Malley.

There and then, Roscommon were staring at a 17 point deficit but to their credit, they scored six of the next seven points as Dublin's play became peculiarly ragged.

By that stage, it was only window dressing.

SCORERS – Dublin: D Rock 1-11 (0-10f), P Mannion, P Small 0-3 each, C Kilkenny, C O’Callaghan, B Fenton 0-2 each, J McCaffrey, N Scully, K McManamon, 0-1 each. Roscommon: C Cox 0-7 (4f), C Hussey 0-3, S Mullooly, N Daly, C Compton, D Murtagh 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; J Cooper, P McMahon, M Fitzsimons; J McCaffrey, J McCarthy, J Small; B Fenton, MD Macauley; N Scully, C Kilkenny, B Howard; C O’Callaghan, P Mannion, D Rock. Subs: K McManamon for Kilkenny (38), P Small for Mannion (38), R O’Carroll for Fitzsimons (47), E Lowndes for McCaffrey (47), P Andrews for O’Callaghan (52), D Byrne for Macauley (63 black card)

ROSCOMMON: D O’Malley; S Mulloly, D Murray, C Daly; R Daly, C Hussey, N Daly; E Smith, S Killoran; B Stack, C Cregg, N Kilroy; D Murtagh, C Cox, C Compton. Subs: F Cregg for Killoran (36), A Lyons for Compton (45), J McManus for C Cregg (47), A Glennon for D Murtagh (52), G Patterson for Murray (60), C McKeon for Kilroy (66)

REF: B Cassidy (Derry)

