All still up for grabs in Division 2 as Roscommon and Derry share spoils in chaotic clash

Niall Daly of Roscommon, right, is shown the red card by referee Seán Lonergan during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match against Derry at Dr Hyde Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CHAOS reigned in Dr Hyde Park this afternoon as Roscommon and Derry played out a card-infested stalemate.

The result leaves Derry still in the box seat for promotion, with nine points, one ahead of Roscommon. But that was almost a minor detail when measured against the plethora of cards brandished by Tipperary referee Seán Lonergan.

Keepings tabs on the colours proved far more difficult than counting the scorers. Our full-time audit was six yellow cards for Roscommon, eight for Derry (including one for manager Rory Gallagher), two black cards for the hosts (Cian McKeon and Brian Stack), and one red card apiece (for the double-booked Niall Daly and Shane McGuigan).

McGuigan’s 77th minute dismissal was perhaps the most crucial, as he would have been on the field to attempt a last-gasp winner from a 45m free, with the wind behind him.

But Lonergan had just dished out a second yellow to the Derry sharpshooter, along with a black for his marker, Stack, after an off-the-ball entanglement during the visitors’ final attack. McGuigan was visibly furious as he left the field; Emmett Bradley took over free-taking duties but his effort trailed wide of the left post, to raucous cheers from the local partisans in a crowd of around 2,500.

All bar one of the cards (a first half yellow for McGuigan) were dished out after half-time, as the game became increasingly fractious and cynical and the Tipp whistler became the centre of attention for perhaps all the wrong reasons.

Law and order started to unravel after two simultaneous flashpoints flared in two parts of the pitch, resulting in two Derry yellows, one Roscommon booking and a sin-binning for McKeon after 41 minutes.

Arguably the game’s turning point came a minute later when Roscommon sub Cathal Heneghan escaped his marker for a goal chance, only for Lonergan to cause fury when he failed to play advantage, blowing immediately for a free-in instead.

After a long hold-up punctuated by another couple of yellows, Conor Cox tapped over the free – leaving them six up when it might, conceivably, have been eight.

But then the Rossies completely lost their way and wind-backed Derry established a vice-grip on proceedings with six unanswered points in a 13-minute period – scores from Paul Cassidy and a Brendan Rogers equaliser sandwiching 0-4 from McGuigan.

There followed a long scoreless period before Daly walked for a second yellow following a foul on Oisin McWilliams and McGuigan punished Roscommon on the double, landing his eighth point (and fifth free) as the clock hit 70 minutes.

It was hard to conceive an escape act for Roscommon but, amid the injury-time frenzy, sub Keith Doyle hit an inspirational leveller on 72 minutes.

Derry came to the Hyde protecting an incredible league run of 11 straight victories: their last setback in the competition came against Cork on March 1 2020, on the cusp of the first Covid lockdown.

A more cautionary assessment would point to the fact that their four wins to date this spring came against teams either mired in relegation trouble or well outside the promotion chase: Down, Offaly, Cork and Clare.

Roscommon, with three wins and a draw from their first four games, had the benefits of a swirling wind but the visitors raced out of the traps, their go-to forward Shane McGuigan landing a brace from play.

However, Donie Smith’s tenth minute free ignited the hosts who hit four points in as many minutes, Smith adding a second from play followed by impressive efforts from Conor Cox and Enda Smith after a driving run up the left flank.

Niall Daly and Eddie Nolan then supplemented the Ros attack for inspirational scores either side of a Benny Heron riposte for Derry after a fine catch at midfield by Emmett Bradley. When McGuigan tapped over a free for his third score in the 24th minute, Derry must have been reasonably satisfied given they would have the elements to come.

That said, they fluffed a succession of deadball attempts late in the half, while Paul Cassidy had a sniff at goal only to be brilliantly denied by Colm Lavin.

With Donie Smith landing the last two scores of the half – from a free brilliantly engineered by Ronan Daly, and then from play – Roscommon headed for their dressing-room with a double-scores lead, 0-8 to 0-4.

Would it be enough? When Heneghan and McKeon landed a pair of left-footed points within a minute of the restart, it certainly looked that way … but the fun and card games were only about to start.

Scorers:

Roscommon: D Smith 0-4 (2f), C Cox 0-2 (1f), E Smith, N Daly, E Nolan, C Heneghan, C McKeon, K Doyle 0-1 each.

Derry: S McGuigan 0-8 (5f), B Heron, P McGrogan, P Cassidy, B Rogers 0-1.

TEAMS –

ROSCOMMON - C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, E McCormack; R Hughes, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, N Kilroy; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox.

Subs: C Heneghan for Murtagh (ht), D Murtagh for Kilroy (52), K Doyle for McKeon (59), A Glennon for Cox (66), C Sugrue for D Smith (69).

DERRY – O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; G McKinless, P McGrogan, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; O McWilliams, S McGuigan, P Cassidy; B Heron, N Loughlin, E Doherty.

Subs: C McFaul for C Doherty (44), N Toner for Heron (47), L Murray for Loughlin (50), B McCarron for McWilliams (71)

REF – S Lonergan (Tipperary)