All-Star players miss out as Dublin and Mayo name unchanged teams for All-Ireland final

Brian Howard has been named on the bench for Saturday's All-Ireland final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

DESSIE FARRELL and James Horan have revealed their All-Ireland final line-ups for tomorrow’s Croke Park showdown between Dublin and Mayo – and it’s a case of ‘as you were’ for both bosses, who stick with their winning semi-final selections.

Officially at least, the Dublin boss has stuck with the 15 players who started their recent cakewalk win over Cavan, and that means first All-Ireland starts for Robbie McDaid, Seán Bugler and Paddy Small.

Neither Howard (a back-to-back All Star) nor Mannion (an All Star in each of the last three seasons) has started any of Dublin’s previous four outings in this delayed winter championship.

On that basis, their ongoing omission is no major surprise although the team announced this evening comes with a caveat: Farrell has made 11th hour switches to his match programme selections on three out of four occasions in this, his first SFC campaign.

He made three late changes for the Westmeath opener (promoting Eoin Murchan, Tom Lahiff and Bugler), none for the Laois game, and one apiece against Meath (recalling David Byrne) and Cavan (when Jonny Cooper was restored even though Howard had been named).

A Mayo alteration before tomorrow’s 5pm throw-in cannot be discounted either. Whereas Horan stuck with his match-programme team for their semi-final win over Tipperary, he had made one late switch before each of Mayo’s three previous outings, against Leitrim, Roscommon and Galway.

The Mayo team can boast a combined 506 championship appearances between them, yet it still represents a transitional blend of old and new.

Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Mattie Ruane, Ryan O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy will be making their All-Ireland debuts while it will be a first final start for Stephen Coen and Conor Loftus, who have previously appeared off the bench in deciders against the Dubs.

DUBLIN (SFC v Mayo): S Cluxton; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, J Cooper; E Murchan, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, C Kilkenny, S Bugler; P Small, C O’Callaghan, D Rock.

MAYO (SFC): D Clarke; C Barrett, O Mullin, L Keegan; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; C Loftus, M Ruane; K McLoughlin, R O’Donoghue, D O’Connor; T Conroy, A O’Shea, C O’Connor.

Online Editors