All-out attacking, open football for the championship? I don’t think so

Ciarán Whelan

League campaign has given counties to freedom to express themselves but we will see more defensive tactics later in summer

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce watches on during match between Galway and Dublin last Sunday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile




Beware false dawns and, perhaps, false prophets, too!

The Allianz Football Leagues have provided great and welcome entertainment – particularly in Covid times. We have witnessed some uplifting stories, like David Tubridy’s displays for Clare which have seen him, at the age of 34, become the league’s all-time top scorer. A terrific achievement for him personally and the county.

Likewise, Offaly’s evergreen Niall McNamee has revelled in the impact/supersub role for the Faithful County as John Maughan looks to continue the upward trajectory of the county.

