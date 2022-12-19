All-Ireland-winning Meath captain Peter Darby has died

Meath's 1967 All-Ireland football winning captain Peter Darby has died.

Darby was left corner-back on the team that beat Cork in the All-Ireland final that year, the county's third Sam Maguire Cup success.

He had a long and distinguished career with Meath and won three Leinster medals in 1964, 1966 and 1967.

He also led the team on the pioneering trip to Australia in 1968 when they won all five games, a series that helped forge closer relations between the GAA and VFL (now AFL), eventually leading to the international series.

Darby was one of Meath's most noted dual players and won five Meath senior hurling championship medals with his club Trim before captaining them to their only senior football success in 1962.