All-Ireland-winning Kerry defender Peter Crowley retires from inter-county football

Peter Crowley has called time on his Kerry career. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Experienced Kerry defender Peter Crowley has called time on his intercounty career.

It has been reported that ongoing injury problems and work commitments as a pharmacist have contributed to his decision to walk away from Peter Keane’s side.

The Laune Rangers man, who turns 31 next month, suffered a serious knee injury in 2019 and missed that year’s county campaign. However he recovered and started in last year’s dramatic Munster SFC defeat to Cork.

Crowley made his league debut under Jack O’Connor in 2011 and was given his championship bow the following season. During his Kerry career he won seven Munster titles and two national league titles along with Sam Maguire in 2014, when he also won an All Star. Crowley represented Ireland in International Rules in 2017.

Crowley is the fourth Kerry player to hang up his boots since last season with fellow defenders Shane Enright and Jonathan Lyne announcing their retirement earlier this year. Goalkeeper Brian Kelly has also moved on.

Keane's men start their Division One South National League campaign next month where they will face Roscommon, Dublin and Galway.

Online Editors