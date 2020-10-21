All-Ireland Under-20 football championship in doubt due to Covid restricitions

Darragh Canavan of Tyrone in action against Josh Bannon of Dublin during the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship semi-final match at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The ill-fated EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football championship looks like it could be stopped in its tracks once again by Covid-19.

There was no official comment from the GAA this morning in the wake of an RTÉ report saying the Government has clarified that only senior inter-county matches can take under Level 5 restrictions for the next six weeks.

It’s understood that Croke Park is seeking urgent clarity, with several Leinster U20 hurling fixtures pencilled in for tonight – albeit before Level 5 officially comes into effect at midnight.

This bombshell development will come as a particular blow to those Dublin and Galway U20 footballers who have qualified for Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid All-Ireland final in Portlaoise.

This, and all other underage competitions, have been catapulted into doubt amid uncertainty over what exactly is allowed under the latest regime of restrictions.

According to the Government’s Level 5 guidelines, “professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors.”

However, this appears at odds with the recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The Nphet advice, outlined by CMO Dr Tony Holohan in an October 15 letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, is that “senior inter-county” competitions should be allowed under Level 5.

The coronavirus pandemic had already caused a seven-month delay to the U20 football semi-finals, which eventually took place last Saturday with Dublin edging past Tyrone and Galway overcoming Kerry.

The two managers, Dublin’s Tom Gray and Galway’s Donal Ó Fátharta, were due to participate in a virtual press conference today.

However, it was confirmed this morning by the PR company involved that the preview event had been postponed “due to the GAA awaiting confirmation from the government on underage level football.”

In the aftermath of Saturday’s two-point win over Tyrone in Kingspan Breffni Park, Gray had been asked about the uncertainty of preparing for an All-Ireland final still shrouded in doubt.

"Look, it will either be on or it won’t be on – there’s nothing we can do about that," the Dublin boss responded. "We’ll go training Tuesday and training Thursday. If the match is fixed we’ll play on Saturday. If it’s not, we won’t.

"From a personal point of view, having young fellas out in the open air, playing football, at this time of the year is very good for their physical and mental health," he expanded.

"Obviously there’s wider public health issues, but I find it hard to believe that public health officials would say that playing sport – outdoors team sport – is in any way a difficulty at this time.

"Look at the stats from clusters that they have, on the HSE website – I think there’s nine cases (that are) sports-related out of 5,000 clusters, so we don’t see the problem. But look, that’s not my decision. We can’t control that."

Dublin and Galway are just two of myriad squads affected by the news. There are three Leinster U20 HC fixtures in tonight’s diary: Antrim v Dublin in Darver, Laois v Carlow in Portlaoise and Offaly v Westmeath in the Faithful Fields, all fixed for 7pm.

