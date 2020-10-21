All-Ireland U20 football championship final postponed due to Covid restrictions

Darragh Canavan of Tyrone in action against Josh Bannon of Dublin during the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship semi-final match at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The ill-fated EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football championship has been stopped in its tracks once again by Covid-19.

The bombshell news that all underage inter-county GAA cannot proceed from midnight tonight will come as a particular blow to those Dublin and Galway U20 footballers who had qualified for Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid All-Ireland final in Portlaoise.

Even though Croke Park has yet to make any official announcement, Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney confirmed this morning that the U20 decider has been pulled – although it may be played at a future date whenever the public health scenario improves sufficiently.

"The U20 match fixed for Saturday evening is off,” Kearney told Galway Bay FM. "We just got confirmation from Croke Park there 20 minutes ago. The game is off, and the minor and U20 championship is called off.

“The intention would be that the U20 final will be played at some stage … it’s a health issue, we can do nothing about it,” he added.

There was no official comment from the GAA this morning in the wake of an RTÉ report saying the Government has clarified that only senior inter-county matches can take under Level 5 restrictions for the next six weeks, but the matter was under urgent consideration.

Despite some confusion earlier today as attempts were made to clarify matters, it now appears clear that there will be no U20 or U17 inter-county championship matches from midnight tonight.

However, a Leinster Council communication has confirmed that tonight’s three U20 hurling championship fixtures, taking place before the imposition of Level 5, are “going ahead as scheduled.” The games involve Antrim v Dublin in Darver, Laois v Carlow in Portlaoise and Offaly v Westmeath in the Faithful Fields, all fixed for 7pm.

Not surprisingly, the Government has already come under heavy fire today from critics complaining over poor communication and its overall handling of what sport was to be allowed continue.

According to the Government’s own Level 5 guidelines, “professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors.”

However, this appears at odds with the recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team. The Nphet advice, outlined by CMO Dr Tony Holohan in an October 15 letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, is that “senior inter-county” competitions should be allowed under Level 5.

The coronavirus pandemic had already caused a seven-month delay to the U20 football semi-finals, which eventually took place last Saturday with Dublin edging past Tyrone and Galway overcoming Kerry.

The two managers, Dublin’s Tom Gray and Galway’s Donal Ó Fátharta, were due to participate in a virtual press conference today.

However, it was confirmed this morning by the PR company involved that the preview event had been postponed “due to the GAA awaiting confirmation from the government on underage level football.”

In the aftermath of Saturday’s two-point win over Tyrone in Kingspan Breffni Park, Gray had been asked about the uncertainty of preparing for an All-Ireland final still shrouded in doubt.

“Look, it will either be on or it won’t be on – there’s nothing we can do about that,” the Dublin boss responded. “We’ll go training Tuesday and training Thursday. If the match is fixed we’ll play on Saturday. If it’s not, we won’t.

“From a personal point of view, having young fellas out in the open air, playing football, at this time of the year is very good for their physical and mental health,” he expanded.

“Obviously there’s wider public health issues, but I find it hard to believe that public health officials would say that playing sport – outdoors team sport – is in any way a difficulty at this time.

“Look at the stats from clusters that they have, on the HSE website – I think there’s nine cases (that are) sports-related out of 5,000 clusters, so we don’t see the problem. But look, that’s not my decision. We can’t control that.”

Online Editors