All-Ireland SFC semi-final draw sees Dublin paired with Monaghan while holders Kerry to face Derry

Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final against Monaghan is likely to be played on Saturday, July 15 with Kerry and Derry meeting on the following Sunday afternoon. The GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee will announce the time and dates for both games tomorrow. Once Derry beat Cork in the first of today's All-Ireland quarter-finals, the provision to avoid repeat championship games always meant that they would be kept apart in the draw. Dublin and Monaghan have never met never in an All-Ireland semi-final but they have met in two recent All-Ireland quarter-finals, 2014 and 2017, which both had Saturday evening billing. The first semi-final is scheduled to have the Tailteann Cup final between Meath and Down as a curtain-raiser but that could yet be switched to Sunday afternoon, before Kerry and Derry if that is to be the schedule. Because of distance to travel, Kerry and Derry is the more natural Sunday afternoon fit. Kerry and Derry have met in All-Ireland semi-finals, most recently in 2004 but as far back as 1958 when Derry caused a shock before losing to Dublin in the All-Ireland final. Kerry and Derry met in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final when David Clifford scored 4-4. He was being marked by Conor McCluskey for much of that game and that's a pairing that could be reignited now.