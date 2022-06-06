5 June 2022; Aidan Nugent of Armagh celebrates after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Armagh and Tyrone at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The draws for round two of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championships and the Tailteann Cup semi-finals have been made this morning.

Armagh's reward for toppling All-Ireland holders Tyrone is a Groundhog Day duel with Donegal.

And the other big talking point from today’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw was the pairing of Kildare and Mayo in a repeat of the famous ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ showdown won by the Lilywhites four summers ago.

The round two qualifiers will take place at neutral venues this coming Saturday or Sunday.

Armagh were desperately disappointed with their tame Ulster exit to Donegal when the arch-rivals met in Ballybofey back in April, but now Kieran McGeeney has been granted a speedy chance for revenge, this time at a neutral venue.

Repeat pairings were allowed for round two of the qualifiers, but the clash of Armagh and Donegal is not the only familiar tie.

Beaten Connacht finalists Roscommon will square off against Clare, having played out a low-scoring stalemate with the Banner in a Division 2 league clash back in February, while there will be an all-Munster meeting of Limerick and Cork.

A fascinating feature of today’s Morning Ireland draw is that the four teams who all featured in Division 1 this year – Kildare, Mayo, Donegal and Armagh – must meet each other.

As a consequence, two teams who either played in Division 2 or have gained promotion to the second tier (in Limerick’s case) will be guaranteed a place in the All-Ireland quarter-final draw.

Meanwhile, the Tailteann Cup semi-final draw also took place this morning and that has thrown up another intriguing derby, this time between midland rivals Westmeath and Offaly, in Croke Park on Sunday week.

The other semi-final will feature pre-tournament favourites Cavan and Sligo, who have already shown themselves to be masters of escapology in this year’s inaugural competition, culminating in yesterday’s penalty shootout win over Leitrim.

All-Ireland SFC Round 2 qualifiers

Roscommon v Clare

Limerick v Cork

Kildare v Mayo

Donegal v Armagh

Ties to be played at neutral venues next weekend (times and venues TBC)

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Westmeath v Offaly

Sligo v Cavan

Ties to be played on June 19 at Croke Park (throw-in times TBC)