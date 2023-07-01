All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Monaghan beat Armagh in dramatic penalty shoot-out

Home > Sport > GAA > Gaelic Football Live | All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Monaghan beat Armagh in dramatic penalty shoot-outRian O'Neill of Armagh wins possession during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final match against Monaghan at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/SportsfileUltan CorcoranToday at 19:12Throw-in at Croke Park is 6pm. Latest Gaelic Football‘There’s a lot of belief there’ – Vinny Corey salutes Monaghan as Farney army march on to final fourBreaking | Monaghan beat Armagh in dramatic penalty shoot-out to book place in All-Ireland SFC semi-finalsPat Spillane: Kerry beat Tyrone at their own game and now look to be spot onKerry see off Tyrone by 12 points to seal All-Ireland SFC semi-final spotLive | All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Monaghan beat Armagh in dramatic penalty shoot-outWatch: Breaking Ball – Roddy Collins joins Philly McMahon ahead of Dublin v MayoPhilly McMahon: There’s just too much at stake for Dublin to lose this oneRonan Clarke: Direct route can help Armagh shoot down Farney‘Croke Park will bring out the best in Monaghan’ believes Eugene ‘Nudie’ HughesInterim mission as John Cleary and Ciarán Meenagh lock hornsShow more Top StoriesCommentBilly Keane: GAAGO? More like GAA Gone as unreliable service removes access to national games from the peopleIrish NewsConor McGregor takes aim at ‘snobby’ RTÉ in explicit Twitter rantIrish NewsLATEST | RTÉ stars and their cars: Watchdog chair calls for all benefits to be declared at broadcasterIrish NewsDeals on wheels: The RTÉ stars driving cars worth up to €70,000 thanks to lucrative brand tie-ups Latest NewsMoreGaelic Football‘There’s a lot of belief there’ – Vinny Corey salutes Monaghan as Farney army march on to final four22:46Gaelic FootballBreaking | Monaghan beat Armagh in dramatic penalty shoot-out to book place in All-Ireland SFC semi-finals22:19Gaelic FootballPat Spillane: Kerry beat Tyrone at their own game and now look to be spot on21:32GolfMeath’s Alex Maguire qualifies for The Open as top amateur21:11CyclingAdam Yates beats twin brother to win opening stage of Tour de France20:34Irish NewsLATEST | RTÉ stars and their cars: Watchdog chair calls for all benefits to be declared at broadcaster20:03World NewsElon Musk applies ‘reading limits’ to Twitter accounts20:02GolfOlivia Mehaffy clinches career best finish at Ladies Open in Finland19:51Boxing‘The last one was for the country, this one is for me’ – Kellie Harrington wins gold medal at European Games19:49PoliticsBREAKING | Sunday Independent poll reveals public blames RTÉ management more than Ryan Tubridy for secret payments scandal19:43