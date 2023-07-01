Home > Sport > GAA > Gaelic Football Live | All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Kerry v Tyrone The Tyrone team bus travels down North Circular RoadDylan O'ConnellToday at 16:05 Latest Gaelic FootballLive | All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Kerry v Tyrone Watch: Breaking Ball – Roddy Collins joins Philly McMahon ahead of Dublin v MayoPhilly McMahon: There’s just too much at stake for Dublin to lose this oneInterim mission as John Cleary and Ciarán Meenagh lock hornsRonan Clarke: Direct route can help Armagh shoot down Farney‘Croke Park will bring out the best in Monaghan’ believes Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes‘They’d stick a knife in your head to do it. There is a nastiness there, they’d do anything to beat you’Almost 150,000 fans expected at Croke Park for blockbuster football quarter-final weekendJack McCaffrey named in starting team as Dublin select formidable squad for Mayo clashFirst-ever All-Ireland football semi-final draw set for Sunday – unless Tyrone and Derry winShow more Top StoriesCommentBilly Keane: GAAGO? More like GAA Gone as unreliable service removes access to national games from the peopleCommentLouise McSharry: RTÉ has been sick for years – I witnessed it when I worked there for over a decadeIrish NewsLATEST | Garda probe as huge fire ravages historic building in LimerickRugbyNew biennial tournament for Six Nations and Sanzaar teams revealed as rugby calendar faces big changes Latest NewsMoreGaelic FootballLive | All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Kerry v Tyrone 16:05Premier LeagueLeicester sign Harry Winks from Tottenham for £10million15:24Irish NewsLATEST | Garda probe as huge fire ravages historic building in Limerick15:01CommentCiara Kelly: I don’t think I understood the fear of doctors properly until I became a patient myself15:00Irish NewsThree supermarkets confirm 10 cent price drop on own-brand milk14:43EntertainmentBarry Egan reviews Hozier at Malahide Castle: his giant church of a voice fills up the whole area, and nobody leaves uninspired14:21VideosFootage shows historical Limerick building in flames on Saturday morning14:19Celebrity NewsChannel 4 ‘axes’ The Andrew Neil Show amid content cuts13:55EuropeMacron postpones State visit after 1,300 arrests in France on fourth night of rioting over teen killed by police13:54GolfPadraig Harrington leaves himself work to do after missed opportunity in US Senior Open defence13:41