All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw: When is it on, and what are the permutations?

Mayo's Eoghan McLaughlin, left, and Aidan O'Shea celebrate after beating Galway at Pearse Stadium

Kerry have a 50/50 chance of drawing old adversaries Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals after Mayo's win over Galway in Salthill.

The reigning Sam Maguire Cup champions have been limited to just two opponents, Tyrone or Monaghan, for Monday morning's All-Ireland quarter-final draw after Mayo held on against Galway in Pearse Stadium.

Mayo's win ensured that three from their group have now qualified, preventing Kerry from drawing either Cork or the Connacht kingpins.

Kerry, Dublin, Derry and Armagh will all be in one pot while Mayo, Monaghan, Tyrone and Cork will be together in a second pot.

It is most likely that Mayo will be playing on Sunday to avoid a six-day turnaround and a clash with National Féile which is taking place again next weekend in the county and across other Connacht venues.

But there are a number of fixtures that can't happen because of the provision to avoid repeat All-Ireland qualifier fixtures.

That rules out Armagh playing Tyrone and Derry playing Monaghan as they have already met in earlier group games.

Dublin have most scope and can meet any of the four in the second pot, Tyrone, Monaghan, Cork or Mayo.

The All-Ireland quarter-finals will take place next weekend, two on Saturday evening – which will be broadcast on GAAGO – with two more on Sunday afternoon which RTÉ will show.

When is the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw?

The draw will take place after 8.30am on RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland show.

What counties are in the draw?

Pot One: Armagh, Derry, Dublin, Kerry

Pot Two: Tyrone, Monaghan, Cork, Mayo

What are the permutations?

Kerry can only draw Tyrone or Monaghan

Dublin can draw any county from Pot Two

Armagh can’t face Tyrone

Derry can’t draw Monaghan

Mayo can’t draw Kerry