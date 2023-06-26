All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw: Kerry v Tyrone on GAAGO as dates and TV schedule confirmed

Croke Park is in line to host its biggest crowd of the year on Sunday for the All-Ireland quarter-final double-header.

The GAA confirmed the details for the weekend’s four quarter-finals today with the big draw of Dublin versus Mayo down for decision on Sunday at 4pm.

Action at headquarters on Sunday starts at 1.45pm when back-to-back Ulster champions Derry take on Cork with early indications suggesting the venue could see more than 70,000 in attendance after two of the game’s great rivals were paired together in this morning’s draw.

There’ll also be significant interest in Saturday’s games with Kerry and Tyrone facing off for the first time since the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final (throw-in 3.45pm), a game Tyrone won after the fixture was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid in the Ulster men’s camp.

The all-Ulster derby that sees Monaghan take on Tyrone throws-in at 6pm.

Both Saturday games will be shown on GAAGO while Sunday’s matches will be broadcast by RTÉ.

Referee appointments will be confirmed later this week with all four games to be played under ‘winner on the day’ regulations.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final schedule

Saturday July 1

Kerry v Tyrone, 3.45pm (live on GAAGO)

Armagh v Monaghan, 6pm (live on GAAGO)

Sunday July 2

Cork v Derry, 1.45pm (live on RTÉ)

Dublin v Mayo, 4pm (live on RTÉ)