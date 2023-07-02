All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Cork v Derry

Home > Sport > GAA > Gaelic Football Live | All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Cork v DerryDerry supporters walk along Jones Road before the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/SportsfileDylan O'ConnellToday at 14:27Throw-in at Croke Park is 1.45pm. Latest Gaelic FootballLive | All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Cork v DerryGAA reveals Hawk-Eye unavailable for today’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals Roy Curtis: The A-Z of the Dublin v Mayo rivalryTommy Conlon: One more spin for old Dublin soldiers still looking to extend the golden ageSeán McGoldrick: Contenders or pretenders? Cork could be the underdogs to make a telling impact Eamonn Sweeney: Where was the sense in hiding the GAA’s biggest star, David Clifford, behind a paywall? GAAGO must goJoe Brolly: Tepid Tyrone ... where was the defiance, the spark and anarchy? ‘It’s alright when it works’ – Conor McManus has revealed the secret to his spot-kick success at Croke ParkKieran McGeeney blasts GAA time-keeping as ‘very difficult to take’ after All-Ireland defeat to Monaghan‘There’s a lot of belief there’ – Vinny Corey salutes Monaghan as Farney army march on to final fourShow more Top StoriesIrish News‘I remember the devastation’ – Diarmuid Gavin on guilt over his brother’s road death, and his links with Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy BeautyOlivia Petter: I’m 29 – should I get Botox?Irish NewsLatest | Man (20s) in critical condition following two-car collision in CorkCelebrityKate Middleton ‘pushed for key phrase’ in palace response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsLatest | GAA condemns Hill 16 brawl between Armagh and Monaghan fans during All-Ireland quarter-final14:47VideosYoung Monaghan and Armagh supporters seen brawling on Hill 1614:32BeautyOlivia Petter: I’m 29 – should I get Botox?14:28Gaelic FootballLive | All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Cork v Derry14:27Irish NewsBreaking | Man (40s) dies off the coast of Cork in ‘tragic accident’14:26Celebrity NewsGovernment is not seeking ‘revenge’ in its response to RTE payment debacle – TD14:25Gaelic FootballGAA reveals Hawk-Eye unavailable for today’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals 14:21BoxingBreaking | Aoife O’Rourke wins gold medal in 75kg division at European Games14:09Irish NewsMan dies after falling overboard on Stena Line sailing from Belfast14:06Celebrity NewsSoap opera stalwart Meg Johnson dies aged 8613:55