All Ireland SFC qualifiers: Follow all the action as Kildare take on Antrim
Antrim v Kildare (3pm); Derry v Laois (5pm); Longford v Tyrone (5pm); Westmeath v Limerick (6pm); Leitrim v Clare (6pm); Monaghan v Armagh (7pm); Down v Mayo (7pm).
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Vincent Hogan: 'Blitzed, humiliated, embarrassed. This was a watershed game for that Dublin team'
- 'I'll be the happiest person in Cavan if I lose tag of being last man to captain the county to an Ulster title'
- Donegal set to end best ever decade on a high
- Sinéad Kissane: 'If Cork and Kerry were two Love Island chancers they wouldn't be more different'