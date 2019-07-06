Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 6 July 2019

All Ireland SFC qualifier: Mayo and Galway face off in winner-takes-all clash

Mayo supporters Sarah Carey with niece Lauren Carey, age 10, from Killala, Co. Mayo prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 match between Galway and Mayo at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Mayo supporters Sarah Carey with niece Lauren Carey, age 10, from Killala, Co. Mayo prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 match between Galway and Mayo at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Harry Clarke

It's a massive clash in Limerick as Galway and Mayo go head-to-head to see who progresses to the Super 8s. Throw in is 7pm.

 

Online Editors

The Throw-In: D-Day for Mayo and Galway, the problems with a second tier championship and Davy's delight

