All Ireland SFC qualifier: James Carr hits quick-fire brace to give Mayo perfect start against Galway

Independent.ie

It's a massive clash in Limerick as Galway and Mayo go head-to-head to see who progresses to the Super 8s. Throw in is 7pm.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/all-ireland-sfc-qualifier-james-carr-hits-quickfire-brace-to-give-mayo-perfect-start-against-galway-38288350.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38288571.ece/27535/AUTOCROP/h342/1746139.jpg