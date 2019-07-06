All Ireland SFC qualifier: James Carr hits quick-fire brace to give Mayo perfect start against Galway
It's a massive clash in Limerick as Galway and Mayo go head-to-head to see who progresses to the Super 8s. Throw in is 7pm.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- All Ireland SFC qualifiers: Tyrone v Cavan, Cork v Laois
- Defiant Mayo to exploit Tribesmen's post-Connacht final trauma
- O'Connor returns to spearhead Mayo attack in Connacht derby
- Martin Breheny: 'It's pastures new for a rivalry like no other as West's old firm face into shoot-out for survival'