Mayo will face Down in round two of the All Ireland SFC qualifiers while Monaghan and Armagh will face off in a mouth-watering tie.

Mayo will face Down in round two of the All Ireland SFC qualifiers while Monaghan and Armagh will face off in a mouth-watering tie.

All Ireland SFC qualifier draw, round two: Mayo face Down while Monaghan and Armagh meet in crunch clash

Kildare, comfortably beaten by Dublin in the Leinster semi final in Croke Park yesterday, face a trip to Antrim while last year's beaten finalists, Tyrone, will travel to Longford.

Sixteen teams were in today's draw with the eight winners from the first round of qualifiers joining the eight counties who were beaten in their provincial semi-finals.

Teams drawn first have home advantage, except in cases where a Division One/Two team were drawn against a Division Three/Four team. In those instances, the lower ranked team have home advantage. This means Down will be at home for their clash against Mayo.

Venues are subject to approval by the Central Competitions Control Committee with fixture details confirmed on Tuesday.

All Ireland SFC qualifiers, round two:

Westmeath v Limerick

Longford v Tyrone

Antrim v Kildare

GAA Newsletter

Leitrim v Clare

Down v Mayo

Derry v Laois

Offaly v Sligo

Monaghan v Armagh

Matches to be played on weekend of June 22/23.

Online Editors