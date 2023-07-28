All-Ireland SFC final diary: Familiar faces and a dose of yerra

Dean Rock, one of four 2019 Dublin veterans who didn’t start the last day, has had to settle for a cameo role this year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sporsfile

The more things change, the more they stay the same. At Kerry’s media day, selector Diarmuid Murphy mentioned how the majority of both teams from 2019 are still involved.

Deadly rivals know each other too well

Here’s how many precisely . . . 11 of the Dublin team for their All-Ireland replay four years ago started their recent semi-final against Monaghan, while the same number of Kerrymen started that sequel and their semi-final against Derry.

The four new(ish) Dublin faces against Monaghan were Lee Gannon, Paddy Small, Cormac Costello and Colm Basquel. Costello was a sub in ‘19; Small a non-playing one.

The four 2019 veterans who didn’t start the last day were Jack McCaffrey, Dean Rock and Ciarán Kilkenny (who all appeared as subs) plus the now-retired Jonny Cooper.

The four promoted Kerry players are Graham O’Sullivan, Gavin White, Dara Moynihan and Paudie Clifford for Gavin Crowley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Stephen O’Brien and the retired David Moran.

White and Moynihan came off the bench in that 2019 replay while Ó Beaglaoich and O’Brien appeared as subs against Derry. Safe to say, both teams know each other arguably too well.​

Thirty-eight years and counting, yerra

When it comes to playing the All-Ireland yerra poor mouth, even decorated serial winners aren’t shy about claiming poverty. Take Jack O’Connor, for example.

“Look, Kerry haven’t beaten Dublin in an All-Ireland final since 1985, that’s 38 years ago, so we’re well aware of the gigantic task that’s ahead of us,” said the man going for his fifth Sam Maguire triumph, and his first back-to-back, this Sunday.

Jack is, of course, entirely correct: it hasn’t happened since Micko’s golden oldies brought the curtain down on the Heffo era in ’85.

What he declined to mention is that Kerry and Dublin didn’t meet once in the next 25 All-Ireland finals – from ’86 onwards.

They eventually got it together for that Sky Blue breakthrough in 2011, with Dublin winning their next two finals in ’15 and ’19 (at the second attempt).

Number of the day - 2

The goals total conceded by each finalist. Dublin leaked two to Laois – cue seven clean sheets – while Kerry gave up one apiece to Mayo and Derry. ​

Quote of the day

“The biggest change for me over the last few days is how quiet my phone has been. I’m finding that the hardest thing to come to terms with.” Ciarán Meenagh, via the Derry Journal, on the pain of missing out.