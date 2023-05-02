All-Ireland SFC draw: Groups revealed as Dublin on possible collision course with Kildare again

Fresh from their Leinster SFC semi-final, Dublin could face Kildare again in Group 3 of the All-Ireland SFC series — © SPORTSFILE

Group 2 of this year’s All-Ireland SFC already has the looked of the proverbial ‘group of death’ with Tyrone and Westmeath joining the eventual Connacht champions and the Ulster runners-up.

With Galway heavy favourites to beat Sligo this weekend, they will then join the 2021 All-Ireland champions and last year’s Tailteann Cup winners in the group, plus whichever county loses between Armagh and Derry on Sunday week.

There is also an intriguing potential prospect in Group 3, where Roscommon and Kildare have been picked out alongside the winners of Leinster and whichever team loses in Connacht.

After Glenn Ryan’s insistence that Croke Park was not a neutral venue for last Sunday’s Leinster semi-final loss to Dublin, Kildare – as fourth seeds – will host whichever team comes through the Leinster final.

With Newbridge unavailable, however, they are likely to play Dublin in another Leinster venue, provided Dessie Farrell’s team make it a 13th provincial title on the spin against Louth on Sunday week.

The stand-out tie of the first round of games, which are scheduled for May 20/21 is the Munster winners hosting Mayo.

The group also contains the Leinster runners-up and Cork.

Group 4, meanwhile, has a heavy Ulster influence, with the province’s champions joined by Monaghan, Donegal and the Munster runners-up – expected to be Clare.

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA on Friday May 5.

All-Ireland SFC draw

Group 1: Munster winner, Leinster runner-up, Mayo, Cork

Group 2: Connacht winner, Ulster runner-up, Tyrone, Westmeath

Group 3: Leinster winner, Connacht runner-up, Roscommon, Kildare

Group 4: Ulster winner, Munster runner-up, Monaghan, Donegal

ALL-IRELAND SFC SCHEDULE

Round 1 (first named team at home)

20/21 May

Munster champions v Mayo

Connacht champions v Tyrone

Munster runners up v Donegal

Connacht runners up v Kildare

27/28 May

Leinster champions v Roscommon

Ulster champions v Monaghan

Ulster runners up v Westmeath

Round 2 (first named team at home)

3/4 June

Mayo v Leinster runners-up

Tyrone v Ulster runners-up

Roscommon v Connacht runners-up

Monaghan v Munster runners-up

Cork v Munster winner

Westmeath v Connacht winner

Kildare v Leinster winner

Donegal v Ulster winner

Round 3 (Neutral venues)

17/18 June

Munster winner v Leinster runner-up

Connacht winner v Ulster runner-up

Leinster winner v Connacht runner-up

Ulster winner v Munster runner-up

Mayo v Cork

Tyrone v Westmeath

Roscommon v Kildare

Monaghan v Donegal