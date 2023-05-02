All-Ireland SFC draw: Five talking points as the road to Sam becomes clearer

THE provinces, other than Ulster, have obviously lost their lustre, but now – with what comes next fully mapped out – the clouds have cleared for the eight teams who will contest those four finals over the next two weekends.

Before this afternoon, Dublin’s motivation in churning out a 13th provincial title in a row might have been difficult to appraise. But not now.

The prize for returning the Delaney Cup to the Parnell Park boardroom is a group with Roscommon, Kildare and – should form hold – Sligo.

Were they to lose, the likelihood is that Dublin will be plonked along the only two teams to beat them since 2014; Kerry and Mayo, plus Cork.

It’s the same in Munster and Ulster, where lifting a trophy should lead to an objectively favourable draw, but not so in Connacht.

The winner on Sunday gets Tyrone, Westmeath and Derry or Armagh. The loser goes in alongside the Leinster champions, Roscommon and Kildare.

Hmmm.

Presumably, the GAA took the decision to make the All-Ireland SFC draw in advance of the provincial finals to ensure as much preparation and organisation time as possible.

But in theory anyway, it may incentivise teams losing a provincial final, believing it would enhance their chances of making the All-Ireland knock-out stages.

2 A DISH BEST SERVED…LATER?

REACTION to Glenn Ryan’s missive on Sunday was mixed. Most right-minded people would agree that he had a point about Croke Park not being a neutral venue, or even an appropriate one any more, for a Leinster semi-final with Dublin.

He’s not the first manager to bemoan the percentages in Dublin’s favour when playing in Croke Park either. After Kerry’s epic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final loss, Éamonn Fitzmaurice claimed the speed with which the ball boys in Croke Park gave the ball to the respective goalkeepers had varied, depending whether Dublin were ahead or behind.

Unlike Ryan, Fitzmaurice made his claim in a newspaper interview some months later. By June of ’14, the CCCC brought in a regulation for all units overseeing championship fixtures to provide neutral ball boys at all games.

It’s unlikely the possibility of meeting Dublin again this summer had crossed Ryan’s mind by the time he did the multiple interviews in which he aired those grievances and it’s open to interpretation whether he’d have done anything differently anyway.

But with the likelihood of that rematch so high now, and in a venue other than Croke Park, there is surely more focus on Kildare now to claim that win.

3 OLD PALS ACT

JACK O’Connor was a Kerry selector in 2003 when Tyrone swarmed around Eoin Brosnan and changed the way Gaelic football was played forever.

That was the start of it. Tyrone were football’s great iconoclasts, paying little heed to tradition or expectation and nowhere did that rankle more than in Kerry, where tradition and expectation are the driving forces of their football culture.

It is to their eternal credit then that 20 years later, O’Connor and Mickey Harte are still present, still relevant, still thriving, in the fast-paced scene of inter-county management.

In his third stint as Kerry manager, O’Connor has already ended a mini famine and has left with one final box to tick on the list of grand achievement: winning back-to-back All-Irelands.

Harte, meanwhile, is charting a similar path to another Kerry managerial icon: Mick O’Dwyer. Having won everything and effectively revolutionised the game in his own county, Harte’s wisdom has been imported to a lower-ranked Leinster county. Two promotions and a Leinster final appearance later, his reputation and aura have only increased.

With Kerry odds-on to win in Munster and Louth odds-against in Leinster, chances are Harte and O’Connor celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first meeting together on June 17/18 in a neutral venue.

4 A LONG, LONG WAY FROM CLARE TO HERE

WITH the upmost respect to Clare and Colm Collins, their recent championship record against Kerry isn’t great. And with their bid to have the Munster final played in Ennis failing, so their odds lengthened for a first provincial title since 1992.

Chances are then, they will be the Munster runners-up who will play the role of interlopers in the otherwise all-Ulster squabble that is Group 4 of the All-Ireland SFC series.

It’s not the most appetising draw.

It would entail a home game against Donegal, away to Monaghan and then playing whichever side comes through the Ulster final; Derry or Armagh, in a neutral venue.

Nothing Clare will necessarily baulk at.

There are, as managers love reminding us, no easy games when you get to this stage. But especially so when you’ve been suddenly transported into a mini Ulster championship.

5 LAST DAY DRAMA

With three teams qualifying from each section (group winners go straight into a quarter-final), there is already the guarantee of jeopardy for the concluded round of the group stage.

They're fixed for neutral venues, with seeds 1 playing seeds 2 and seeds 3 meeting 4.

To recap: finishing second or third means playing three weekends on the spin should a county make the last eight, where they meet a team with two weeks to prepare.

For a team to go all the way after coming second or third in their group, they would be required to play seven intense championship games across 10 weekends.

Whatever is on the line, there are some tantalising final day match-ups.

Should Derry win in Ulster on Sunday week, it would likely pit Galway and Armagh against each other in a neutral venue in the final round of Group 3, a first championship meeting since last year’s volatile All-Ireland quarter-final.

Monaghan and Donegal clash that day, as will Roscommon and Kildare, which holds its own intrigue.

Roscommon boss Davy Burke was one of the other candidates who interviewed for the Kildare manager’s job in the process that ended with Glenn Ryan’s appointment.

After an awful league, particularly compared to Roscommon in a higher division, some in Kildare had begun to pine for Burke. They may yet be cursing him come the weekend of June 17/18.