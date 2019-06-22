All Ireland SFC: Cork v Kerry, Down v Mayo, Monaghan v Armagh
Cork meet Kerry in the Munster final while Down and Mayo go head-to-head in the qualifiers as do Monaghan and Armagh. Throw-in in all three matches is 7pm.
