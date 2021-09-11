All-Ireland Senior Football Final: Mayo and Tyrone go head-to-head at Croke Park

Independentie
Tyrone and Mayo players walk the pitch before the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Cathal McShane of Tyrone takes a look at the pitch prior to the All-Ireland SFC final against Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Brendan Graham
September 11 2021 04:00 PM
Mayo and Tyrone face off in the final of the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Championship Football final at Croke Park.
Gaelic Football
On the Tuesday after they beat Wexford in the 2008 All-Ireland semi-final, the Tyrone players were summoned to a meeting at Paudge Quinn’s bar, four miles outside Dungannon.