All-Ireland semi-final and final facing delay over Tyrone Covid outbreak

The All-Ireland football final could face a delay of up to a week as the Tyrone senior football squad continues to grapple with a Covid outbreak.

An update on the Ulster champions’ situation is anticipated on Monday with expectation that there will be a request to defer next Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final by six days.

That would have a knock-on effect on the All-Ireland final, currently slated for Sunday, August 29 with a Saturday evening slot on September 4 the most likely window of opportunity if a deferral is required.

Tyrone’s joint manager Fergal Logan and four players were unable to attend the Ulster final against Monaghan the weekend before last because of Covid concerns and it seems now that more have been affected as they undergo further testing, the results of which will become clearer tomorrow.

Either way, Tyrone’s preparations for the game have been badly hampered with the ongoing extent of the outbreak.

Regulations allow for refixtures of All-Ireland semi-finals and finals if they are affected by Covid, in contrast to the Sligo footballers who had to forego their 2020 Connacht semi-final against Galway as it would have required the Connacht final date then to be moved to the same weekend as the other three provincial finals.

The All-Ireland U-20 hurling final, due to be played last Saturday between Cork and Galway, has already been refixed after a majority of the Cork squad were deemed close contacts in the wake of their Munster final win over Limerick.

The All-Ireland U-20 football final between Offaly and Roscommon has been pencilled in for Croke Park next Sunday and is likely to go ahead there even if the Tyrone/Kerry game is deferred.

In that event, the Cork/Meath All-Ireland ladies semi-final could be switched from Tuam to Croke Park to give parity with the other semi-final between Dublin and Mayo which takes place as a curtain-raiser to the senior semi-final between the same counties on Saturday.