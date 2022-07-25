All-Ireland managers head to head: Wise heads and fresh legs made the difference to Jack O’Connor’s bid

Removing the Galway goal threat

Last year Kerry conceded six goals in four championship games and three in the semi-final defeat by Tyrone. This defensive frailty became the focus of attention for the new management team headed by Jack O’Connor, who drafted in Paddy Tally, a graduate of the stern Ulster school of defending.

Jason Foley was charged with the task of defusing the threat of Damien Comer, whose two goals had levelled Derry’s hopes in the semi-final. Comer failed to score.

Kerry conceded only one championship goal – Cormac Costello’s wonder strike – and they held that record by denying Galway goal opportunities. Just once in the first half, when John Daly picked out Johnny Heaney, did Kerry look exposed. But Stephen O’Brien was back to get a crucial touch to divert the ball over the bar.

Using the bench

Kerry’s bench had mixed results in the semi-final win over Dublin, but they felt the need to act early after a poor first half, with Galway having most of the play. David Moran, their experienced midfielder, and Paul Geaney, a player with a good record in finals, were called ashore.

On came Killian and Adrian Spillane, the former getting two scores and fouled for another, a free converted by Seán O’Shea. Another Kerry sub, Joe O’Connor, won the last free which O’Shea put over to seal the win.

Experience

Only two Kerry players of the starting team didn’t have prior experience of an All-Ireland senior final, whereas Galway were completely new to this stage. When the game was in the melting pot Kerry showed enough maturity and composure to pull free of Galway, after the sides had been level on nine different occasions.

Kerry didn’t take the lead until the 42nd minute. It wasn’t the comfortable first All-Ireland final win O’Connor enjoyed against Mayo in 2004, but there will be satisfaction in how the team responded to the challenge.

Three things that didn’t work for Pádraic Joyce

Bench options

Galway didn’t enjoy great lift off the bench and made four substitutions, replacing Robert Finnerty after 47 minutes with Finnian Ó Laoí and Paul Conroy after 58 with Cathal Sweeney, before Eoin Finnerty swapped with Johnny Heaney in the 63rd minute. The final replacement, Niall Daly for Matthew Tierney, came with time almost up.

Galway seemed to tire in the final quarter. They went 17 minutes without a score after the brilliant Cillian McDaid scored their 14th point and in the 47th minute, leaving them 0-14 to 0-12 in front. In the final quarter none of the replacements made a telling contribution.

Attacking imbalance

Four of the starting Galway attack failed to score and they were reliant on big contributions from elsewhere, with McDaid, who got four points, outstanding. Top-scorer Shane Walsh, who delivered as needed, actually outscored Kerry’s main score-getter David Clifford, and defenders Jack Glynn and Kieran Molloy chipped in.

From one-to-nine they outscored Kerry but lost ground in the scoring returns of the respective attacks. They moved well as an attacking unit in the first half but faded.

Goal drought

The last team to win an All-Ireland final not scoring a goal, before Kerry in 2022, was Dublin in 2015. Kerry managed to win one in 2009 conceding a goal and not scoring one themselves – O’Connor’s last triumph as manager before this year. If Galway were to win the probability was they needed at least one. An obvious source looked to be Comer. Galway got their match-ups right, and Walsh was a clear winner in his head-to-head with Tom O’Sullivan.

The regret they may have will be how the game seemed to pass Comer by. They couldn’t afford to have him drawing a blank. Only in the last few minutes did Galway start landing high balls. At no stage did Comer find himself under a promising dropping ball near the Kerry goal.