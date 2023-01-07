All-Ireland IFC semi-finals: Kerry and Tyrone champs prevail as Galbally Pearses and Rathmore win through to decider

Galbally Pearses 4-4 Dunmore MacHales 1-9

A first half hat-trick from Ronan Nugent sucked the life out of Dunmore MacHales at St. Loman’s GAA club in Mullingar this afternoon, as Galbally Pearses ensured that both the intermediate and junior club finals at Croke Park next Sunday will see Kerry clubs taking on Tyrone opposition.

Playing against a stiff breeze, Nugent's first goal came in the third minute, as he showed a nice first touch to slot the ball past Gleeson, soccer-style.

Dunmore responded three minutes with a goal of their own when Damien Redington finished an excellent team move. Shane McGrath and Dylan Brady quickly added points, and with eight minutes gone, the North Galway side were three points to the good.

They didn’t build as they would have wished however and in the 16th minute, Nugent and Cormac Donnelly played a one-two with one another, with Nugent collecting the return to place a ball into the top corner of the net.

The centre forward didn't wait around to grab his hat-trick either. A Pádraig Costello free restored Dunmore MacHales' lead, and in minute 20, Nugent and Donnelly were again the catalysts for the Ulster champions' third goal, Nugent using his left foot to finish to the net on this occasion.

That lead became 3-1 to 1-5 by the end of the half, as Liam Rafferty and Costello exchanged scores.

The bitter breeze favoured Galbally after half time but they struggled to get to grips with it, racking up seven wides in the third quarter, while Costello scoring the only point of that spell from a free.

Daniel Kerr ended Galbally's scoring drought in the 46th minute, but the ensuing 10 minutes belonged to the Connacht champions as they inched a point in front with three minutes to play.

Donnelly made a fantastic mark from the restart following Costello's lead point however, and immediately used the wind to his aid. He sent a raking diagonal pass the way of Kerr, who caught it, and slid the ball into the net, breaking Dunmore hearts and setting Galbally up to close out their win with the last two points of the game.

****

Rathmore 2-16 St Mogue’s, Fethard 1-10

Rathmore’s Ryan brothers scored 1-8 as the Kerry champions stamped their ticket to Croke Park for next Sunday’s All-Ireland Intermediate Football final.

Bar a purple patch before half-time when St Mogue’s, Fethard, scored 1-4 without reply, Rathmore were well deserving of their final spot against Tyrone champions Galbally Pearses, with 10 different scorers across the hour including the entire middle eight; half-back line, midfield, and half-forwards.

It’s the ninth time in the last 16 years a Kerry club will contest the final. A Leinster club has never won the title and they have lost 16 out of 19 semi-finals.

Once Rathmore’s press began to pen Mogue’s in from kick outs, they struck for 2-5 without reply. Shane Ryan had the first goal in the 12th minute, showing his goalkeeping instincts by rising high over Mogue’s keeper William Doyle to bundle the ball home.

It was the Ryan brothers dominating, between Mark (who kicked 0-2) and Cathal in midfield and Shane, with John Moynihan adding a goal after Cathal caught a mark from another Mogue’s kick-out.

But then Mogue’s began to make headway, Richard Waters’ 28th-minute goal making a game of it. The gap, once 11, back to four at the half; 2-5 to 1-4.

Mogue’s kept with Rathmore a while longer but never closed within that four-point deficit as Mark Ryan took his tally to 0-4 and Shane Ryan to 1-3.

Rathmore keeper Kenneth O’Keeffe and Kerry keeper Shane Ryan, who dropped behind the full-back line for the closing minutes, made saves from Cian Byrne and Graham O’Grady to deny Mogue’s any late lifeline.