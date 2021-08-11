All-Ireland football final set for 3pm Saturday throw-in after Covid delay

The 2021 football final will have an afternoon throw-in. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The GAA has scheduled the rearranged football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone, as well as the delayed All-Ireland SFC final, as Saturday afternoon fixtures.

The timing of both games constitutes an unusual development, as the policy for much of the past two decades has been for major championship battles in the All-Ireland series to be given evening throw-ins when played on a Saturday in Croke Park.

Instead, Independent.ie understands that the Kerry/Tyrone clash will now start at 3pm on Saturday week – as will the football decider a fortnight later, on Saturday, September 4.

This is a departure from the Saturday norm, reflected in the All-Ireland final replay times for the hurlers of Clare and Cork (2013), Kilkenny and Tipperary (2014) and the footballers of Dublin and Mayo (2016), which all had 5pm starts.

A different story applied back in 2000, when Kerry faced Saturday replays against Armagh in the semi-final and Galway in the final – and both threw in at 3.30 in the afternoon.

There is speculation that the earlier semi-final start time may be to facilitate Kerry fans in their quest to get home at a reasonable time that night.

The game has been pushed back six days because of a serious Covid-19 outbreak affecting the Tyrone squad and this, in turn, has prompted a similar delay in staging the All-Ireland final.