Kerry manager Peter Keane has moved to allay fears over the fitness of Dara Moynihan and Diarmuid O’Connor ahead of Sunday week’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Tyrone.

Moynihan wasn’t part of the Munster final panel that hammered Cork last time out while O’Connor was forced off just after 18 minutes in that game with captain Paul Murphy stating earlier that both players had been training individually.

However, Keane revealed that his full squad took to the field on Thursday night.

“Things are good at the moment,” Keane said. “We were training last night (Thursday) and every player we have available were training on the field, they were all out there.

“Obviously we have two or three more session before game time so you are always keeping your fingers crossed that nothing will happen in the meantime but any injuries we have had are coming along nicely and they are putting up their hand for a spot.”

Asked specifically about Moynihan and O’Connor, Keane replied: “All fully loaded and everyone was on the field last night.”

Kerry have had an extra week to prepare for their semi-final than Tyrone but he insists it will be a much tighter game than when they clashed in the league. That encounter saw Kerry rattle the Tyrone net six times.

“I can’t overly speak to what they will do but I can speculate maybe as to what they may do,” he said.

"I think they have very experienced players and are more than capable of kicking a big score themselves and they are very competent in behind, the defence is very good by them so I think you’ll see a mix of it.

"Do I see a shoot-out? No I don’t see a shoot-out but it will be a very tight game.”