I’m sitting on the edge of my bed. It’s dark, but the little bit of early morning light that is beginning to creep in the window suddenly hits the Sam Maguire and there it is once again. It’s mid-February of 1993 and I’ve long since had enough.

Physically, I’m exhausted and mentally I’m completely spent.

But soon enough, it’ll be time to go again. Someone somewhere, later that evening, they will want the presence of the Sam Maguire and the Donegal captain Anthony Molloy.

We’re a duo now and where ones goes the other must follow.

And the truth is, it’s become like a ball and chain around my ankle. I’m sick looking at that damn cup at the bottom of the bed.

​

THE GREATEST THING I’ve ever done in my lifetime is lift Sam Maguire, after Donegal’s first ever All-Ireland title, high into the Croke Park air. That moment back in 1992, the one immortalised on so many walls throughout the world, that is me. Or, it was me.

New York, London, Sydney, even a bar in Kerry of all places . . . every now and then, it crops up in the most unlikely of locations. But I can look at it now and smile. I can let my mind wander back and remember that exact moment.

It still has the power to warm me.

But there was a period when it all just became overwhelming. Not so much the actual feat of what we achieved, that always has and will be special. But the manic workload and responsibility that came with the historic win was simply crazy . . . inhumane.

​

AND I DON’T blame anyone else. At the time, I just didn’t have the confidence or courage to say ‘NO . . . not tonight!’

And our All-Ireland triumph came very late. Within the space of two seasons after, I was done with Donegal and, three years after that, I was finally forced into full retirement because of my knees. It was one extreme to the other and, I suppose, life did take a sort of tailspin.

It was a negative period in my life.

It did eventually pass, but some demons had to be exorcised along the way. I don’t dwell on the hardships and losses suffered as a result. The truth is, I was a young man thrust into a limelight, the likes of which the county of Donegal had never seen before and – even with 2012’s glorious follow-up – hasn’t seen the like of since.

The recklessness indulged in and even entertained . . . modern life and sport just doesn’t allow for that kind of excess now. It was a much different era and we were a much different generation.

​

I’D JUST TURNED 30 that summer of 1992.

But I’d still a lot of learning to do. Life learning for want of a better phrase. And looking back, especially after our All-Ireland win, I should have learned much quicker.

I was everyone’s friend. And I thought I had a lot of friends. But I found out different and I found out the hard way. You see, there is a big difference between a friend and an acquaintance.

I’ve come to understand, and I’m around a long time. Besides family, I can count on one hand the actual real friends I have that. If I needed them this moment, they’d be there at the door.

I’m not unique in feeling that way.

That’s life. I just didn’t get it back then.

​

I THOUGHT I had thousands of friends in September 1992. I didn’t want to let anyone down. Believe it or not, that was my mindset. At the end of the day these people were just paper friends. There is no doubt about it . . . I drank a lot.

But everyone did. But because I was captain, I was in the limelight. I had to go to every opening, every sponsorship do. In the end I just couldn’t escape it. Did I let things go a bit too far? Of course I did. But it was something that was very hard to pull a handbrake on once it got going. Anyone that was there will tell you the scenes in this county after 1992 were mental.

That’s the only way to describe it. Absolutely mental. The county lost the plot. It was one big party. The ESB gave me six months leave – they thought they were doing me a favour. I was travelling to schools by day, and I enjoyed that. But it was the social markings at night, those were the ones I eventually grew to despise.

I see photos now on social media, or someone tags me in something and it’ll often be a blur. And it wasn’t because of drink or anything like that.

It was just so hectic that you kind of emotionally just checked out at a certain stage. The first four or five weeks were great, special even. But the novelty eventually wore off.

I was meeting the same people coming around.

​

ONE NIGHT, LONG after the buzz was gone, myself and Martin McHugh had to go down to the Limelight nightclub in Glenties. The new season had already started and we both weren’t long off a plane following a whistle-stop tour of the east coast of America.

But we were still being wheeled out on the local circuit. Of course, there were pints, there had to be to make it bearable. We didn’t get out of there until 6.0am. And a few hours later that morning, we were on a bus to bloody Carlow.

That same night, I had to go onto Wexford with the cup. There were four or five stops lined up there for us and I eventually got back up the road and into bed. Back home in Killybegs, just as the sun was coming up.

That damn cup!

​

BRIAN MCENIFF SHOULD HAVE given a few of us the early part of the league off in late 1992/93 as it was just crazy. We were in Division 2 and the truth is a few of us just weren’t needed in most of those games.

He should have thrown some of the younger lads in.

A good few of us ended up injured by the time the real business started later in 1993. I was crocked, ‘Rambo’ (Martin Gavigan) was sidelined, and so too was (Donal) Reid. It was Division 2. We ended up winning all seven games, before losing the final to Dublin.

It was a gauntlet of 10 outings that many of us simply didn’t need.

We would reach the Ulster final once again and, on that infamous Clones quagmire, our bitter rivalry with Derry resumed. They gained their revenge and I’d more than an inkling that sour day we had also just relinquished our All-Ireland title to the very same opposition. I was still out injured.

Tony Boyle missed the whole of ’93 with a shoulder injury. The entire spine of our team was missing. Noel Hegarty was sent off in the semi-final, ‘Rambo’ also didn’t feature. And everyone remembers the deluge . . . the weather. The game should never have been played. But the Ulster Council put serious pressure on to go ahead.

A lot of the old Derry guard will say that regardless of the weather, they were still going to beat us that year. But the truth is they beat half a Donegal team. Even at that, we only lost by two points.

​

I WAS STILL doing the rounds at that stage – locally, nationally and even internationally. It was ludicrous stuff.

Only for Columba Diver, one of a number of mine and Sam’s drivers at the time, I’d never have entertained the thought of trying to get home. Columba, Michael and Sean Watters, Gerard Slowey and especially Stephen McCahill were the men that carted us about.

Stephen did the logistics on all of it. Without him, I’d have never got through it. It wasn’t all doom and gloom. And the odd time, in between that madness, there were some real laugh out loud moments. Gerard, who is sadly no longer with us, was a character. One of the stops that time in Carlow was at an Ideal Homes Exhibition.

(Martin) McHugh by now, wisely, had bailed on the touring circuit. But he’d been marked down for this job and so many Carlow folk were intent on getting their photo taken with the great ‘Wee Man’.

Gerard, a wee man in his own right, but so full of wit and divilment, was never going to pass up on such an opportunity.

So Gerard suddenly begins announcing himself as Martin and standing in the pictures. And I’m sure, to this day, there are more than a few photos of ‘McHugh’ and Sam hung on the walls in Carlow!

My big problem at that time was that I felt I was letting people down if I didn’t show up for these things. I was accommodating to a fault and to the detriment of my own health and well-being. It took me a long time to figure out I was pleasing everyone, but myself.

Because believe me, the fun went out of it all soon enough.

I grew sick of looking at the Sam Maguire, at the bottom of the bed and, in the end, I couldn’t wait to hand the bloody thing back. Come June of 1993, I was never as glad to part company with it.

But I was so far down the track now . . . it was hard to pull the nose back up.

​

I DETEST THE word ‘alcoholic’, but I did develop an unhealthy relationship with drink for a period. I’m thankful to say I sought the required help and I managed to put that period behind me.

But what I have found is that if you get the reputation of an early riser, then you can lie to dinner time. And there is no truer saying. I got that name back then, deservedly, and it’s never truly left me.

There was a massive drink culture surrounding football in the 1980s and ‘90s. We’d go to training and run ourselves into the ground. The training was severe and cruel. But on the way home groups of us would still stop for pints.

After county and club games the sessions went on until morning.

That was the madness of it all. Everything revolved around drink. It was just the times that were in it. Manchester United players back then, even in professional football . . . it was the big thing.

Paul McGrath, Bryan Robson, Norman Whiteside . . . they would have fitted right into the GAA scene.

Towards the end, it was getting the better of me. I wasn’t my own man any more. But I looked for help and I got it. I don’t mind saying that and I don’t feel one bit embarrassed or ashamed.

I went to AA and it was the best thing I ever did. I found out so much about myself.

AA and the meetings, they weren’t all about drinking and being down in the dumps. Much of it centred on talking about living and that’s where a lot of the issues and troubles in your life become clearer and the reasons for them more obvious.

I know absolutely nothing about drugs because, thankfully, I never took them. But I can go out now and take a pint or leave it. The problem most people have is realising there is a wee issue there and addressing it.

​

IN 1992, I DIDN’T need a brandy to make a speech in front of 70,000 people. And while the crowds aren’t as big today, I still don’t need a drink now to step up and address an individual or a room. There was a time in between where I was worried or concerned that something I might say could upset someone.

Today, I don’t give one damn what anyone else thinks. I had to learn to look after No 1. And not in a selfish way, but in a productive way that gets me through the day and allows me to look myself in the mirror. Speak your truth, be honest and try to be fair.

But don’t worry what other people think. The truth is, it took me a long time to get to that place.

But there is no doubt, there were mistakes made along the way. Drink and being away every single night of the week, for the best part of a year no doubt cost me many things. It certainly contributed to the breakdown of many relationships at the time, including my marriage.

Success can come at a price.

You live and learn and that process never stops. To be at that point, at the end of it all, handing the cup back, there was just space to breathe. You were still able to talk about it and look back, but at least the madness had stopped. But another problem for me, something that maybe fanned my demons, was that my career was more or less now behind me.

I couldn’t throw myself back into the football because my knees were completely shot.

I was on the home straight, holding on when I wasn’t fit to do it anymore. I was gone from Donegal in 1994 and, by ’95, I was retired completely. And that contributed to some of the lows I was feeling.

I didn’t even have an aul’ club game to fall back on.

Less than three years after reaching the pinnacle in my sport, I was on the scrapheap. I look at Martin Shovlin now, at 61 years of age, still togging out for his club’s junior team. It’s amazing. But the worst thing I thought I could do at that time, even at just 33, was to hang around a team and chat s***e.

So I chose not to. So there probably was a loneliness there. Your complete identity came from being a footballer. In 1994, on a wet, miserable day, I was taken off against Tyrone in Breffni as we exited the Ulster Championship. And I knew that was it.

I threw my gloves into the crowd and disappeared down the tunnel.

When you retire, no matter how you got to that point, there is a massive vacuum to be filled. And for GAA players it’s a very complicated experience. Talking with others since, I wasn’t alone in going through that process.

At the end of the day, we are still amateur players. But in what other amateur sports do you get to play in front of 70,000 spectators? And so many cross channel Premier League players struggle with that same sudden change.

Even with all their millions in the bank, they struggle to replace that void and change of routine. In life terms, early-to-mid-30s, you’re in your prime. But in a sporting sense, you’re on the way to the glue factory. And so many good GAA men have found that transition impossible to make.

I count myself as one of the lucky ones. But there are others, that when they didn’t have that routine, their training schedule and so on . . . they simply crumbled. For most, I do believe it’s simply the camaraderie of it all. But for others, it’s that thrill of running out onto the field in big championship games. I missed both of those things.

​

RETIREMENT IS AN interesting thing, or at least the process of what you go through in your own head is anyway. There are a heap of different ways you can go. You can walk about the pubs talking about how great you were . . . the glory days. And you’ll get plenty of people slapping you on the back and saying the same thing.

But you’ll only be out the door and those same people will be laughing at you or calling you a bum. I know it. So much of that transition and that struggle simply isn’t spoken about. All of a sudden, you find yourself at home on a Tuesday, Thursday or Friday evening and you’ve nowhere to go. And the discipline, that knowing there is a big game on Sunday brings, that is suddenly gone.

I threw myself into management right away. I took over the county minors in 1995. And it bridged a gap of sorts. I really enjoyed it. We had a great run and could possibly have won an All-Ireland. But we came a cropper to Laois in the semi-finals. It was a great learning curve, seeing things from that side of the fence.

I’m content now and, funnily enough, politics, and being a county councillor, and a supervisor with Údarás na Gaeltachta, it’s not a nine to five job. But I don’t mind the late calls because again, I have something to focus on, to keep busy with. Even throughout the pandemic, there were countless calls and Zoom meetings to get through each week. And golf . . . golf has been brilliant, a real saviour. I took it up, like so many do, and I love it.

Again, I might be away at eight in the morning on a Saturday or a Sunday and it’s something that I want to be fresh for. It’s competitive and it means I’ll head onto bed at a reasonable time the night before. It brings routine. It’s a fantastic social outlet.

I often came back in after playing a round at Portnoo and I could have 20 missed calls on my phone. But they aren’t missed calls because I’m still in bed nursing a hangover or that I’m hiding under the duvet. I leave it behind that one time of the week. That’s my schedule on a Saturday. Because if I’d nothing to do on a Saturday, I’d still be wide awake at seven in the morning.

You can only watch one Premier League game before you get bored. And I can’t watch TV all day anyway. I’m just not that person. So what do you do? I have to get out of the house. And for me, without routine and some structure in my week, out of the house would be in the town. And again, that’s not because of a want for alcohol.

And I’m not lonely. I just feel restless and bored. And the devil makes work for idle hands.

​

SOMETHING THAT I have struggled with in the past is seasonal depression. And I don’t use that word lightly or carelessly. I dread the days and nights closing in because it plays havoc with my routine. Because of the shortened periods of daylight, I can’t get out on my bike. I won’t cycle at night because I’m petrified I’ll get knocked down.

I had one or two moments like that and, the truth is, it’s just not the same in the dark. I love looking around me, taking in the scenery and even stopping along the way for chats. November is a difficult month and it takes me a wee while to get a handle on things. But I do always get a handle on things.

In some way, I’ll still struggle somewhat until the thing starts to change and brighten up once more around March time.

It’s November 2021 now as we speak. And the process of putting this book together has really only taken off. And fair play to Frank and the patience he’s shown all summer trying to pin me down. But I’ve intentionally thrown myself into things at a greater pace these past few weeks. I’m enjoying it.

I’ve also taken up a new task. I’m refreshing my Irish. My Irish is at a good standard but it used to be even better. So I’m reading and reading. I’ve a few new text books ‘as Gaeilge’ and I also have my trusty ‘foclóir’ for the times I might come on a word I struggle with. And I can easily get lost in that enjoyable task for two to three hours.

As the world continues to change at a serious pace there are so many new words to learn! If I didn’t have simple structure like that I might decide to wander over the town to see what’s going on. And the funny thing is, there is never anything really going on, especially at this time of year.

The GAA, to be fair to them, and especially the GPA, they have both really pulled their socks up with these types of struggles and there is help and assistance there now. And it’s very discreet, which is a good thing. But again, for a particular generation, that wasn’t always the case.

​

I’D SOMETHING LIKE eight surgeries, over all, on my knees. In the end, they were in horrendous shape. Dr Austin O’Kennedy, our team doctor with Donegal back then will say, to this day, that they were as bad as he’s seen.

In the end, in 2008, it was time to have the left one replaced. All of those previous operations were funded by my own insurance and the county board also helped out when I was playing. I was an asset to them at one stage. This time out, I was given the choice of attending the Mater Private or to wait for a year. And the cost of this operation at the Mater, one of the best facilities for that kind of thing, was over €20,000.

I was well and truly on the scrapheap now with my own county board. So they didn’t care. There was no interest there. I was in severe pain and riddled with arthritis.

I believed I’d the best personal premium cover at the time so I went ahead with the private appointment. But it turned out that only three-quarters of the bill was actually covered and there was a surplus of around seven or eight grand.

I began receiving solicitors’ letters from the hospital. And they soon began to pile up. It caused me great stress and anxiety. I’d given my life to the GAA, and as it turned out, I’d also given my knees. But in my late-40s, I could barely walk. I eventually turned to Dessie Farrell and the GPA. And to be fair, that was the last I heard about it.

The GPA is there for everyone to use, and in so many capacities. And while I haven’t used it, I hear counselling and help for different addictions or even struggles like retirement are all in place now as well. It’s often kept under wraps but so many players have gone off the deep end . . . but because of this help now, many have been pulled back from that dangerous brink.

The great thing about the modern game, and even society in general, is that people are talking much more. There isn’t that embarrassment or even shame now of hiding hurt. Young people today, they have a much better grasp on all of that. And that’s brilliant. But my generation, they still need that little nudge or push to go and find the help and assistance that is out there.

This extract is from his just published autobiography ‘Life, Glory and Demons’

