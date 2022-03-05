Alan Costello and Gary Duffy appointed joint managers of Wicklow senior footballers

Alan Costello has taken over as joint manager of Wicklow footballers with Gary Duffy

Mayo native Alan Costello and Gary Duffy from the St Patrick's club have been appointed as joint managers of Wicklow's footballers in succession to Colin Kelly.

Louth man Kelly resigned unexpectedly last week in the aftermath of Wicklow's third defeat in four starts in the Division 3 league, citing work commitments as the reason for stepping down.

Alan Costello, who has been managing the county's up-and-coming U-20s, winners against Limerick last weekend, and Duffy face a daunting task ahead as they strive to turn things around for the faltering footballers who are staring the prospect of relegation to Division 4 next year.

And they face a daunting task next weekend as Wicklow take on Laois at home in round five, which will also act as a dress rehearsal to their even more important clash in the Leinster championship in the weeks up ahead.

Wicklow have three games left in the league and Costello and Duffy must engineer points from the matches if they are to survive in Division 3 in 2023.