The week that comes before All-Ireland final week is the most enjoyable time you’ll ever have as a footballer.

The week that comes before All-Ireland final week is the most enjoyable time you’ll ever have as a footballer.

Alan Brogan: With ticket stresses and media obligations out of the way, it’s time to formulate a plan to win Sam

This week, you’re perfectly positioned for enjoyment. No stress. Just a slowly rising anticipation. Excitement with no nerves.

Your recovery from the semi-final is done. All the heavy training is over weeks ago, so there’s nothing too gruelling to take up your time. The meet-and-greet with the fans and the press conference are out of the way, too.

In our first meet-and-greet in 2011, we weren’t particularly used to organising them so we were standing around for a couple of hours in Parnell Park in the middle of all the supporters and in hindsight, it was a bit more draining than it probably should have been.

Now, these things are handled with the meticulous care, to ensure everybody gets something out of it but nobody comes under too much pressure. By this week, you’ve already handed over your ticket allocation to whoever looks after that for you. Jim Gavin always stressed to us that those tasks – potential distractions – had to be taken care of as early as possible and he was right.

Tickets and people hounding you for them - or looking for a couple of extra ones yourself - can be a drag, a burden or a pressure you don’t need.

Vitally, you’re back playing a bit of football again this week, looking ahead to that last As versus Bs game the week before the final. But it’s not final week, so there isn’t that intense attention on the match yet.

You’ve yet to retreat into yourself to get into ‘the zone’. The build-up hasn’t really started for the general populace so you’re a bit more relaxed about who you talk to or where you go. But every player on the panel’s attention is on the match now.

Next week, after the As versus Bs game is over and some guys know they’re not going to be selected, minds can drift a bit.

In the week before the week of the final, all 35 or 36 fellas in a squad are focused on that game, even if they know they’re not going to feature in Croke Park on the big day. They have a very significant part to play to prepare the team for battle during that internal match.

And whether through frustration or annoyance at being on the Bs in the first place, or through a genuine desire to play some role in preparing the team for the final, fellas will be wired to beat the As.

More often than not in the week before a big match in my time with Dublin, the Bs won. That’s a fact. They’re the ones with the hunger. They’re the ones really going after it, as though it’s their last involvement of the year. Because for some of them, it is.

By contrast, lads on the As might be a small bit tentative in case they pick up an injury. A couple of per cent is all it takes. So mostly, it’s a truly joyous week to be in the Dublin or Tyrone squad. Even the weather would put you in a good mood.

They got their camp out of the way last weekend too, where they would have honed in on the opposition. Having it two weeks out from the final is a good move, I reckon. Camps are excellent preparation but they can also be intense and tiring, too.

In 2015, we had such a camp in Powerscourt. On one of the days, we split up into groups depending on where you were playing or likely to play. I was with the five other lads who were being considered for the half-forward line and we examined the Kerry half-back line in microscopic detail.

We spent an hour-and-a-half looking at reams of footage of three guys and eventually, we noticed a pattern in how Killian Young used to hang out on the fringes of play, looking for the ‘out’ ball on the left wing. He set up countless Kerry attacks from that position in their earlier games.

It was obvious that he carried the ball and delivered it extremely well. But he was able to get on it so often because of how peripheral he stayed in the play and the awareness of his team-mates of where he would position himself. So we worked out a way to make sure he got bottled up so he never got a chance to take off.

The presumption these days is that every last move an inter-county player does on a pitch is dictated to them from above. But that was something the six of us figured out for ourselves, independent of management.

That All-Ireland final camp was actually the first time the players really took ownership for the analysis rather than management or the stats guys coming to us with the information.

It worked really well. If something is handed to you by management, you’ll have a read of it and you’ll have a think about it but it might not stick. You’re just never going to buy into it as much as you do when you come up with the information yourself.

When you’re told something, you learn it.

When you figure something out, you understand it.

We won that game by three points, a small enough margin in the end and I like to think we came out the right side because of the couple of inches we made for ourselves at that camp.

People can say what they want about training camps but as an amateur, to be able to spend that amount of time preparing for a single game is of huge benefit. That camp in 2015 was a special weekend for me personally. I knew it would be my last one, so I just soaked up every second and distinctly remember going home afterwards thinking we were really well prepared to take on Kerry.

After that, it’s a waiting game.

In my early years, I spent hours lying on my couch, wishing the days away before big Championship matches. Especially for guys on summer holidays from college, the days of next week can drag. In a few days’ time, the rhythm changes. The hurling final is over. The football final is plonked into the centre of attention.

You’re keeping as busy as possible but your mind is elsewhere. Everyone wants a quick word and to shake your hand but you’d prefer to talk about anything else. You’re twitching to get going but know you have to conserve all your energy for the big day that literally can’t come quickly enough.

For these Dublin players though, it’s old hat. They won’t bat an eyelid at what’s said to them or about them over the next ten days. Their season has been leading to this point and there won’t be a better-prepared team going into an All-Ireland final in the game’s history than this bunch.

Tyrone might find it a little more difficult to shut out the hype given it’s a decade since they were in a final, but Mickey Harte is the sort of experienced, shrewd manager who can handle that and perhaps even harness it.

Because if next week is to be endured, then this week has to be enjoyed. What a time to be a Dublin or Tyrone footballer.

Herald Sport