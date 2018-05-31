In his first meeting with the Dublin panel when he took over as manager in late 2012, Jim Gavin impressed upon us the need to get the various aspects of our lives in order and how that would positively affect our football.

Alan Brogan: Turlough O’Brien’s personal touch and Carlow’s fireworks are lighting up the summer

The way he saw it, if you had stress at home or in your work/study, your football would suffer.

This very logical approach to coercing commitment and, in turn, high performance from a group of people, isn’t always the one taken by GAA managers. How many inter-county managers are as conscientious about what goes on in the private lives of their players?

How many use the big stick? The ‘like it or lump it’ approach? I’ve heard Turlough O’Brien speak a few times about how he manages his team and he strikes me as the former, employing the sort of holistic techniques that recognise the value of having the various aspects of a player’s life existing in harmony, rather than in competition for their precious time.

Clearly then, it pays to be mindful. On Sunday, Carlow sent a firework into the sky to light up the football summer.

We’ve only just cleared May and we’ve big, important Munster hurling Championship matches every weekend but Carlow are the biggest story of the GAA season so far. Buck the trend?

They’ve raged against the system some feel has created ‘have’ and ‘have-not’ categories for the participants.

They’re ruining the argument for a tiered Championship, too.

In theory, they should give hope to counties operating at that level but they’re also shining an unfavourable light on some who have been mired in mediocrity without discernible sign of progress. Carlow are making the best of what they have. How many counties can honestly say that?

And O’Brien’s man-management appears to be a big part of that.

It helps, obviously, to have a good coach and Stephen Poacher’s influence is equally apparent; Carlow are a strong, fit, well-drilled team who execute a game plan that makes the most of the type of footballers they have. But it’s the manager that pulls it all together. The buy-in from players is the biggest single issue, particularly in a county that doesn’t have a deep reservoir of talent.

In this, it helps that O’Brien is a Carlow native. It’s not that an outside manager can’t be successful – we’ve seen plenty of evidence that they can. But fellas coming in from afar often have to battle against an initial scepticism from within.

They quickly have to convince the players that they’re there for the right reasons, rather than just self-advancement or to make a quick buck. In O’Brien’s case, it’s obvious his only motivation is to take Carlow football as high as he possibly can and if you’re a player from that county, that’s all you should need. With all the doom and gloom around the GAA – particularly football at the moment – Carlow are an inspiration.

It’s a shame their match against Kildare wasn’t televised but it was an interesting experience watching the outpouring of emotion, the fan videos with the ‘Carlowrising’ hashtags on Twitter on Sunday as they pulled off their historic victory. Social media can be a poisonous cesspool but it can also be great thing for sport. Case in point being the outpouring of sympathy and support for Tom Parsons after his horror injury a couple of weeks back and I’d like to send my own good wishes here now.

It also allows us to share events, such as Carlow’s win, that we wouldn’t otherwise have experienced. It can also connect us with sportspeople we’re interested in. That can be both a good thing and a bad thing.

The stream of vitriol that descended upon Loris Karius (inset, left) on Saturday night after his mistakes in the Champions League final was distressing to witness. People should be more responsible about – and held responsible for – what they post online. After the match, Gary Neville tweeted a poem goading Liverpool fans that was effectively incitement to hatred between two clubs that don’t have much of a relationship to begin with.

It’s bad enough that some supporters are reduced to this level of abuse online, people who seem to exist on social media only to insult and complain. Neville was England’s assistant manager two years ago. How can he expected to be taken seriously by players if that’s the sort of conduct he engages in? Thankfully, we haven’t stooped so low in the GAA but you can’t be complacent either.

People are glued to their phones these days and the interactions they have online affect them in much the same way as they do in person. Which is why many GAA players delete Twitter and other social media apps from their phones on the week of matches. You mightn’t want to know what people are saying about you. But if it’s all there on one screen in the click of a button....

Look, it’s only human nature to be tempted. Generally though, we have a level of respect for each other in the GAA that hasn’t plunged in line with some other sports. It would be to our eternal shame if that ever changed.

