Alan Brogan: Pat Gilroy picked out five players, including me. It wasn’t so much objective analysis as a witch-hunt

Alan Brogan featured the last time Meath beat Dublin back in 2010. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

IF you’re from Meath and in the market for good omens this week, there must be something uncanny about them scoring 5-9 last Sunday?

It’s a bizarre score-line for an inter-county game.

And it’s tattooed into my memory because of the meeting we had on the Tuesday after Meath put that same exact score on us in the 2010 Leinster semi-final.

