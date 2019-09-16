The end of an era? Quite possibly.

Alan Brogan: 'If there is one defining trait of this Dublin team over the past five years, it's their ability to adapt'

This week won’t be the time for players or management to make decisions over their future – or if they have, they won’t announce them until the celebrations die down - but there was definitely a feeling of something coming to its natural and succesful end on Saturday in Croke Park.

It’s hard to pick the precise moment it became all about the five-in-a-row for Dublin but there’s no doubt that, despite what everyone inside the camp was saying, it did.

Even in the way Jim spoke after the match, was much more relaxed than usual. He wasn’t in the zone he inhabits when he does post-match interviews.

The sense of accomplishment from everyone involved in that Dublin team on Saturday was palpable, much more so than after any of the previous four All-Irelands.

I’m not sure when the five-in-a-row became the target.

It certainly wasn’t in 2015, when we won the first one in my last year.

That wasn’t by any means our most impressive year and there was nothing about how we won the All-Ireland to suggest the team would go on a dominate in the manner that they have.

But it was the start of it all.

We’d been badly beaten by Donegal in 2014 and looking back now, it’s hard to know whether the five-in-a-row would have happened had we won that day.

If we’d beaten Donegal and Kerry in the final playing such attacking, arguably reckless football, chances are someone would have exposed the team over the next couple of years.

But that defeat, and the manner of it, changed the way Dublin played.

Jonny Cooper of Dublin in action against Seán O'Shea of Kerry during the All-Ireland SFC final replay at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

And that system has evolved, not just season to season, but game to game.

After Donegal in 2014, we became much more conscious about how we protected our defence.

The basic component of that was making sure always to have an extra defender at the back whenever we attacked.

That wasn’t necessarily a hugely defensive strategy - if the opposition played with only one up, we kept two back. But it required a change of mindset.

And if there is one defining trait of this Dublin team over the past five years, it’s their ability to learn and adapt.

Let’s be honest about this.

They’ve ridden their luck on occasions.

They’ve been taken to three replays in those five years but on each occasion, they’ve absorbed the lessons of the draw.

Philly McMahon holds five fingers to the crowd after Dublin’s triumph over Kerry on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Jim has always been open about altering his game plan or changing personnel and he never had the arrogance to presume the team would simply improve the next day.

Last Saturday was a case in point.

At all times, they made sure to keep an extra man back, albeit that was made easier by ha ving 15 men on the pitch for all of it.

And the three big leaders up front; Ciarán Kilkenny, Paul Mannion and Con O’Callaghan quadrupled their scoring contribution.

Con must be an absolute nightmare to mark.

His power and pace are phenomenal. But so too is his determination to run straight at goal.

Even when he’s stopped by a marker, he keeps pumping his legs – never once turning back. Always looking to make a second break.

He’s a phenomenon.

Con O’Callaghan of Dublin is pursued by Kerry’s Tom O’Sullivan. Photo: Sportsfile

The other major factor in the consistent excellence of the team is how fluidly Jim has regenerated it.

In 2015, Paul Flynn and Bernard were two of the most influential players on the team.

By 2017/’18, Con and Brian Howard had taken not just their places in the team, but all of that responsibility. That didn’t happen by accident.

Ok, it was inevitable that Con would be a star but Jim had huge faith in the likes of Howard and Niall Scully with a long-term vision of the development of the team.

You could make the argument that some of the younger players were accelerated into the team by Jim – firstly, to acclimatise to senior inter-county football.

But secondly, to make the older fellas push themselves a bit harder.

In a squad situation, no player should feel he is safe in the team.

And Jim created that energy where everyone was constantly trying to improve for every training session.

But again, there’s no doubt that this year felt a little different to the ones that came before. Which is probably inevitable, given the historic significance of what Dublin achieved on Saturday.

I’m sure they’ll win more but when we look back on this period for Dublin football, we’ll associate everything as being pre-five in-a-row or post-five in-a-row.

Diarmuid Connolly, right, and Jonny Cooper of Dublin after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jim has always had a sustainable approach to managing the panel.

He always had one eye on the long-term in the decision he made when it came to bringing players in and out of the squad.

This year, he brought Rory O’Carroll and Diarmuid Connolly back in and I’m not sure he’d have done that in any other year.

It could very easily have backfired on him had Dublin lost and fellas who didn’t get game time didn’t end up with a medal either.

Equally there are players on the squad who hung around for this season that would have retired last year were it not for the fact that there was so much riding on this All-Ireland.

On Saturday, they achieved sporting immortality.

That also doesn’t happen by accident.

